“In Russia this winter will be a little warmer.” It is the invitation launched “to foreigners” in a video – attributed to an unspecified “Russian propaganda” and which has gone viral on social networks – in which the advantage of living in the Federation is promoted, in the implicit confrontation with the difficulties of the West struggling with the costs of sanctions and those of the price of gas. The English clip shows a young woman in the UK, in an unlikely snow-shrouded chalet without electricity and heating, looking for a mate on a dating site. The protagonist, scrolling through the profiles of possible men to meet, stops on that of Svyatoslav, 36 years old from Moscow, whose ad reads “I live in the capital and you don’t have to worry about anything”. Scrolling through the photos of her, the girl sees the man warm in his Russian apartment equipped with a stove and all possible comforts. In an instant the woman decides to leave for Moscow and meet him. The tragicomic and sexist ending sees the latter knocking on Svyatoslav’s door which is opened by a woman in lingerie surrounded by many others while the man smiles while playing the piano. This is not the first “Russian propaganda” video to go viral. Just a few months ago, the Moscow embassy in Spain invited Europeans and others to move to the Federation with a winking video posted on Twitter and deliberately sarcastic about the price to pay for the sanctions against Putin.



