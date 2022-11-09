Al-Sanadidi said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that this is the first time that a device has been designed to activate the brain that does not work with an ordinary battery, but rather relies on the human’s breathing energy to generate the energy needed to operate it to activate the brain.

She explained that the device is designed to activate the brain with some electrical impulses, which have a significant role in treating Parkinson’s diseases and some psychological diseases such as OCD and severe drug-resistant depression.

What is a brain stimulator?

Deep brain stimulator, a device that has made a breakthrough in the treatment of many diseases related to the brain, whether neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or Parkinson’s disease, or psychological diseases such as treatment resistant depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The device is implanted under the skin in the chest area, and from it very thin electrodes are implanted in the patient’s deep brain.

The device, which has been in existence for years and is available to patients, works with a battery that is no more than 2-3 years old, after which the patient needs surgery to change the device in the chest because the battery has run out.

The idea of ​​the device is to send high-precision and high-frequency electrical signals ranging from 60 to 180 electrical impulses per second, and these electrical signals correct some electrical circuits in different areas of the brain according to the patient’s need.

couple achievement

In their interview with Sky News Arabia, researcher Esraa Al-Sanadidi and her husband, Islam Moussa, explain that this device is a kind of personalized treatment, because the location of the electrodes implanted in the brain, the number of pulses per second, the width of one pulse, and the duration of electrical stimulation each day differ from one patient to another according to his condition. .

And they add: “Our research team was able to manufacture the first deep brain stimulant device that works without a battery and does not need to be changed periodically, as is the case in the current device.”

And they added, “The device that we have developed works on taking advantage of the kinetic energy of the lung during breathing and converting it into electrical energy, which in turn charges the device, meaning that it is a device that is implanted once in the patient’s life and does not need to be changed or maintained again.”

They explained that “the device has not yet been tested on humans, but it has been tested on animal tissue, and it has been proven that the device works and derives energy from breathing and can activate the brain.”

They stressed that the development of medical devices that are implanted in the human body takes many years to measure safety factors and obtain permission for medical use on humans, but the research presented the first model of the device, which will be subject to experiment for years or months before using it in the human body.

Busy scientific career

The results of the study, during which the Egyptian couple invented the aforementioned device, were published in the prestigious American scientific journal, Cell Reports Physical Science.

The University of Connecticut in the United States also published the results of the study on its official website on Monday.

The study is part of the doctoral research of researcher Esraa Al-Sanadidi, who is the first researcher in it, and her husband, Islam Musa, was one of the researchers in the study team, which also consists of researchers from the same university and Dr. Maher Al-Qadi from the University of California Los Angeles, and specialists from the University of Bern in Switzerland.