The European Commission has proposed this Wednesday a new macro-financial aid package of 18,000 million euros for Ukraine. European sources insist that this new disbursement, which is expected to arrive in kyiv in January, is “a new signal” of the EU’s support for the country, but the margin to maintain financial aid is narrowing. At the same time, discontent is growing among the Twenty-seven as the possibility of an economic downturn becomes more real. Hungary has already announced that it will reject the Brussels proposal, which must be approved unanimously by the Twenty-seven.

The new European aid package wants to help kyiv to meet its most urgent economic needs – the maintenance of public services, civil servants’ salaries, pensions…- through loans. Its disbursement is conditional on reforms to strengthen the rule of law and the fight against corruption in the country and would involve new debt issues guaranteed by the EU budget.

The initiative must now be debated among the Member States, some of which have already shown their reluctance to this plan. Hungary has already announced that it will not support the proposal – which must be supported by all European countries – and that it will support Ukraine on its own.

Nine months after the start of the Russian invasion, voices are growing calling for Ukraine to be open to dialogue with Moscow. European economies fear that the conflict will drag on, in a context of energy crisis and with skyrocketing inflation. For its part, the European Commission is confident that the initiative will finally receive the support of the Twenty-seven: “There are reluctance, but we hope they will be overcome,” said the Budget Commissioner, Johannes Hanh.