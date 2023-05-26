TO DEATH WITH MY CHIVAS ON SUNDAY ⚔️🛡

A tie would send everything to overtime, and if the score doesn’t move either, the game would be defined from the penalty point, where luck plays an extra role.

If Chivas wants to avoid reaching those instances, they need to throw all the meat on the grill to look for the winning goal at any cost, without the northerners converting.

For now, you can enjoy the grand final match next Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. on the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.