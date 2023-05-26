This Thursday the first leg of Mexican soccer was played between Tigres and Chivas on the field of the Estadio Universitario. In a game with few emotions and that was left to duty, the final score was a goalless draw.
In the game, the Guadalajara team could not make a difference and it was difficult for them to have possession of the ball, a situation that Tigres took advantage of to try to cause damage to Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez’s goal.
Now everything will be defined next Sunday at the Akron Stadium, where the team led by coach Veljko Paunovic will seek to use the local team to weigh down the property and cause extra pressure on the feline team.
What does Chivas need to be champion?
Despite the fact that Chivas was better positioned than Tigres in the general table, this issue is no longer taken into account in this game, so now the Flock has no choice but to go out and win.
A tie would send everything to overtime, and if the score doesn’t move either, the game would be defined from the penalty point, where luck plays an extra role.
If Chivas wants to avoid reaching those instances, they need to throw all the meat on the grill to look for the winning goal at any cost, without the northerners converting.
For now, you can enjoy the grand final match next Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. on the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.
