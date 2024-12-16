What does an “urbanite” accustomed to living surrounded by asphalt have in common and a young woman who dedicates her daily life to spreading the word about life in the countryside? Their concern for the environment and the objective of breaking myths and demonstrate that renewable energy and the rural world can coexist and make each other better.

For this, the agroinfluencer Pilar Pascual (@agripilar) and the journalist Elisardo Pardos (@elisardo.pardos) have joined forces in the video podcast Endesa’s ‘Earth Connection’. In its first season, made up of 11 episodes that will be broadcast biweekly on the main platforms, they address real debates about which they speak openly, but with a touch of humor. At the same time, they reveal stories that demonstrate that renewable energy and the countryside can share space.

The first of those stories It was released today and its protagonists are bees and their key role in the conservation of biodiversity. Discover here the first episode of ‘Conexión a Tierra’.

‘Apivoltaics’ is an initiative that takes advantage of solar panel land to set up beehives. ENDESA

The following episodes will feature the testimonies of entrepreneurs who promote surprising initiatives, a new generation of pastors who They take care of their livestock between solar panelsexamples of digitalization in companies in the rural world, work for the recovery of species, the integration of people with disabilities in the rural world thanks to training and even archaeological discoveries! “We have to understand each other to help each other,” summarizes the agroinfluencer.

Stories of coexistence, adaptation and opportunities

Have you ever heard the word agrivoltaics? And solar apiaries? Are Two initiatives have been developed around photovoltaic plants. The first refers to the planting of plants and crops under solar panels. The second names the installation of hives in the surroundings of those same renewable facilities. There, new smart hives will be home to bees that live in a safe environment without pesticides.

Learn how young shepherds combine tradition with more innovative proposals, such as letting sheep graze between solar panels and clear the corridors between platessince it is a fenced and controlled land. In addition, a tasty solar cheese is obtained from its milk. Along with drones that analyze land from the air, many agricultural companies are going digital to create a new economic ecosystem in the rural world.

Everyone has a place in this new space. People with intellectual disabilities can train to access new jobs that are emerging around renewable energies. Some of them are powered by entrepreneurs who seek to turn ideas into businesses in small towns or make the production of clean energy compatible with the care of birds.

The world of renewable energy sources does not only have solar panel installers or electricity specialists, but also includes inclusive composting, bird watchers or even archaeologists analyzing remains found during the construction of solar plantsas happened in ‘Centurión’ in Extremadura. Many people also do not know that you can do tourism in wind farms or that there are insect hotels. All these stories and many more can be discovered in the video podcast ‘Ground’.

Connect city and countryside

One of the hosts of ‘Conexión a Tierra’, Pilar Pascual, has experienced so much what it’s like to live in a small town such as Parada de Rubiales (Salamanca), with only 200 inhabitants, like what day to day life entails in a supercity like Shanghai. “I know what both worlds are,” says the young woman agroinfluencerwho remembers his life in the city with affection, but as something from the past: “I am very grateful for having had that experience, I don’t regret it at all, but I wouldn’t go back.”

New technologies contribute to the profitability of the rural world. ENDESA

He recognizes that those years of having to take the subway for everything and endless hours of traffic jams helped him choose to live in the countryside. Despite this, he defends that the objective of his account (@agripilar) is “connect those two lives, the countryside and the city”. Its purpose of being able to explain the work behind the products to those people disconnected from the origins of food has been supported by more than 45,000 followers on Instagram and another 50,000 on TikTok.

Although she was going to be a fighter pilot, this 22-year-old girl discovered during the pandemic that her place was in the rural world and She decided to study agricultural engineering to be better prepared for her profession.. “We are educated people,” claims the farmer, who insists that the countryside advances at a speed that city people “cannot imagine.”

One of those steps forward is the one that goes through integrate renewable energies in the agricultural world. “Like any new technology, it always has a bit of rejection,” says Pilar Pascual, who shares that on her farm they put solar panels before trees: “We were betting on renewable energies because we knew that they are the present and the future.”

Personal stories of connection between the field and technology. ENDESA

This is one of the reasons that led him to participate in ‘Conexión a Tierra’: “We seek to show the good side of renewable energiesteach the way in which Endesa is committed to carrying out projects that truly contribute to the rural world. Show that they do not come to rural environments to interrupt or spoil, but rather to be compatible with it and provide added value.” Furthermore, he insists that this is an opportunity for the countryside to provide not only food but also energy to the city.

For the agroinfluencerthe future involves achieving both environmental and economic sustainability. Likewise, he explains that in the video podcast he has learned not to close himself off. “The data is there. Livestock farming is ceasing to be profitable, but with renewable energy it is becoming profitable again,” he justifies, and adds: “Renewable energies can help us maintain this life in the rural environment that we love.”.

However, it encourages embarking on projects such as Endesa’s ‘Earth Connection’ who are committed to coexisting and who support the rural world and concludes: “Through new technologies, renewable energies and how they are developing in agriculture and livestock, I think we can connect the countryside and the city. That’s why it’s so important.”

“The city undoubtedly has to get closer to the countryside,” confirmed Eli, co-host of “Conexión a Tierra”, who in each episode has been “discovering a little bit of how close we are, but how far away we feel. . I was surprised to see that there is a lot of misinformation both in the countryside and in the city. of each other, we hope to shed a ray of light that allows us to open a healthy debate like the one we have had in this video podcast.”