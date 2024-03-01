Netflix welcomes into its vast catalog of programming the controversial film 'Spring Breakers: living on the edge', starring actress and singer Selena Gomez. This 2012 production, directed by Harmony Korine, has managed to position itself as one of the most viewed on the platform, capturing the attention of viewers with its mix of black humor and provocative scenes.

Since joining the streaming giant, 'Spring Breakers: living on the edge' has unleashed a wave of comments for its groundbreaking narrative and its explicit representation of American youth. With a duration of 1 hour and 33 minutes, this film invites viewers to immerse themselves in a story in which adventure and danger go hand in hand.

What is 'Spring Breakers: Living on the Edge' about?

The plot of 'Spring Breakers: living on the edge' immerses us in the lives of four college students who decide to finance their spring vacation in an unconventional way: by robbing a restaurant. Later, they will continue their escape to the sunny beaches of Florida, but their dream of freedom turns into a nightmare when they cross paths with an enigmatic and dangerous drug trafficker (James Franco).

The film explores themes of rebellion, manipulation and the consequences of living without limits, wrapped in a unique visual style that leaves no one indifferent.

What is the cast of the Netflix movie 'Spring Breakers: Living on the Edge'?

The cast of 'Spring Breakers: living on the edge' stands out for its diversity and talent, with Selena Gomez leading the way in the role of Faith. Next to her, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine They complete the group of young protagonists who venture into a world full of excesses.

James Franco, in a role far from his usual characters (known for being the Green Goblin in Spider-man), plays the charismatic and dangerous Alien, who introduces the girls to the murky world of crime. The film also features performances by Heather Morris, Gucci Mane and Ash Lendzion, who add depth and complexity to the story.

James Franco is one of the protagonists of 'Spring Breakers: Living on the Edge'. Photo capture: RoyalFilms

Why did some parents forbid their children from watching this movie?

Despite its success and cultural relevance on Netflix, 'Spring Breakers: living on the edge' has not been without controversy, especially among the most conservative public. The frankness of its scenes and the rawness of its message have led to it being classified for over 18 years.

Many parents, concerned about the impact of its explicit content and themes of drugs, crime and sexuality, have decided to restrict their children's access to this film, fearing that it could negatively influence their perception and behavior.

Selena Gomez and actresses from the movie 'Spring Breakers: living on the edge'. Photo capture: RoyalFilms.

Where to watch the movie 'Spring Breakers: Living on the Edge'?

The movie 'Spring Breakers: Living on the Edge' is currently available on Netflix, but only in countries like Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. If you are in any other Latin American territory, movie fans recommend websites like Cuevana, Peliplus, among others. However, it is crucial to keep in mind that these are unofficial pages, so the decision to use them or not is your responsibility.

