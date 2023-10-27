Last Wednesday, October 25, the grand final of Miss Grand International 2023 was held, one of the most famous beauty pageants around the world in which dozens of candidates from different countries They are present to be chosen as the most beautiful on the planet, with Luciana Fuster being the last winner. But it is not the only internationally known contest, since they also highlight the Miss Universe and Miss World. In this note we tell you what characterizes each format.

How are the 3 beauty pageants different?

In the case of miss Universe, the most anticipated each year, was created in 1952 and is focused on the personality, confidence and beauty of the contestants. They all participate on the catwalk wearing swimsuits, at night and, of course, during interviews with the jury. Likewise, many wait for the event to see the parade of typical clothing from each nation.

The main headquarters is located in the United States and allows trans women to take part in the pageant, otherwise it would be contrary to the rules of Miss Grand. In addition, The age range of the applicants is from 18 to 28 years old.who will have to have won the reign in their country.

R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss United States, is the current Miss Universe. Photo: LR/Miss Universe composition

On the other hand, the Miss Grand International It was founded in 2013 and is a Thai pageant that focuses on the humanitarian side of the candidates. They get involved in social work, such as promoting peace and combating violence in the world. Another characteristic of this format is that each presentation must be a show in which the delegates show their charisma and determination.

During the final, the candidates for the crown answer questions about world problems and the winner of the contest will be an ambassador of peace. One of her requirements is that The representatives are between 18 and 29 years oldbut not necessarily be queen in her nation of origin.

As for the miss World, is the oldest of the two mentioned, since it began in 1951 and, in contrast to the other contests, this one highlights the artistic skills and intelligence of its candidates. The standard bearers of each country compete in talents, sports and projects focused on society. The overall winner will automatically become an ambassador for beauty with a purpose and will be involved in humanitarian projects throughout her reign.

Maju Mantilla was Miss World 2004. Photo: diffusion

When is Miss Universe 2023?

Miss Universe 2023 is less than a month away from taking place, since the most important beauty pageant on the planet will take place this November 18 in El Salvador, a nation that will debut as the headquarters of the contest that will bring together more than 70 candidates from all over the world. world. This year, Camila Escribns will be the candidate to represent Peru.

Find out the details of the new edition of Miss Universe. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Instagram/Miss Universe

Who won Miss Grand International 2023 and where are they from?

Last Thursday, October 25, the long-awaited grand final of Miss Grand International 2023 took place and after several rounds of elimination, in the final instance only the candidates from Peru and Myanmar remained. After moments of tension and expectation, the host of the gala revealed the name of the winner: this time it was Luciana Fuster, 24-year-old Peruvian model.

Luciana Fuster will live in Thailand after winning Miss Grand International 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Luciana Fuster

How many times has Peru won the Miss Grand International?

The Peruvian Luciana Fuster was named as the miss Grand International 2023, she demonstrated from the beginning of the contest that she was one of the favorites to win the crown, managing to stand out in her different presentations on the catwalk and her various dresses. However, it is not the first time that Peru has consecrated itself with one of its candidates.

In 2017, Maria Jose Lora She won Miss Grand and was the first Peruvian model to obtain this recognition. This means that our country has two queens, making it the only one to have two wins in this beauty contest.

María José Lora supported Luciana Fuster in the international beauty pageant that took place in Vietnam. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Luciana Fuster/Diffusion

How was Luciana Fuster’s coronation at Miss Grand 2023?

The Peruvian candidate won first place in the Miss Grand International 2023. In addition, as part of her victory, she made her first catwalk as the new queen of the pageant without being able to hold back tears from the emotion of the moment.