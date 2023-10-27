Friday, October 27, 2023, 8:51 p.m.



Playing the Christmas Lottery is synonymous with excitement. A hope that is often shared among friends, family or co-workers in the form of a tenth. The wishes that this special number, the one played every year or the one played together, be the one chosen to win the Gordo, are repeated throughout Spain. But since chance is not at odds with adversity, there are many who have gone to get hold of that ticket that they bought months ago and discover that it is no longer in their possession.

And accidents happen, but there are also friends of others. The Christmas Lottery tickets are a very sweet object for those who seek to appropriate what is not theirs. Every year theft of these tickets is reported, which disappear from Lottery administrations or from clubs, bars or individuals that suffer these thefts.

If you are sure that you have lost or had your Christmas Lottery ticket stolen, don’t worry, there are still options for you to collect the money if you happen to be the winner of any of the prizes. The first (and essential) step to do this is to report the loss, theft or misplacement of that ticket to the National Police or the Civil Guard. It is very important that you offer all the details about the tenth: obviously the number you play, but also the fraction, series or even a photograph of it, which is essential to demonstrate ownership of the tenth.

In fact, taking a photo of all the numbers played in the Christmas Lottery is a highly recommended option not only in case of loss, but also to have reliable proof that a tenth is shared, to avoid disagreements in the distribution in case it is awarded.

Once the complaint has been filed with the State Security Forces and Bodies, all that remains is to wait for the day of the Christmas Lottery Draw. That is the moment in which we will know if not having the ticket is not going to cause any more headaches, since we have not been awarded, or if we have been happy, we will have to wait to be able to collect it.

And, in the event that our combination of numbers is among the Christmas Lottery prizes, a small court battle begins to prove that we do not have the tenth in our possession but that it is our property. A prior complaint must be filed in court so that Justice can investigate the facts and determine what has happened to that ticket, as well as blocking payment in the event that someone tries to collect it, as long as it involves amounts greater than 2,500 euros that They must be collected through a bank and not at the Lottery administrations.

If the judge reflects that the tenth is our property, with that ruling we can collect the amount won in the Christmas Lottery draw. But be careful: like all Christmas Lottery prizes, you only have three months to claim your payment, so it is important to start the process as soon as possible.