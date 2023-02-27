Remember who Juan de los Santos Collantes Rojas was, the popular belly who won the love of thousands of Peruvians for his personality and way of making them laugh.

Juan de los Santos Collantes, Tripita for many, was one of the most popular comic actors in the 80s and 90s. The well-remembered comedian never stopped giving smiles to Peruvians in the streets of Lima. For a time, he became a famous figure, but then he fell into oblivion due to the little support that street artists received. He knows more about his story in comedy and how he fought against a degenerative disease that affected him in the last years of his life.

What did the comedian Tripita die of?

Juan de los Santos Collantes he was diagnosed with cancer in the nodes and his health began to deteriorate after the disease spread in his body. The comedian was constantly looked after by his wife, but he could not go out to work to generate income and take care of his three daughters.

Juan de los Santos Collantes Rojas or 'Tripita' was one of the most remembered comedians of all. Photo: capture YouTube

His friends and colleagues from the humorous environment took up a collection for him. After collecting money, he was able to be transferred to the Daniel Alcides Carrión Hospital. There, he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite this, he could not improve and he passed away in June 2008 at the age of 48.

Giovanna Morón, the humorist’s widow, thanked Ernesto Pimentel for his support at that time. “He was very happy about this event, but unfortunately he quickly left us. I know I will take my children forward,” the woman told the media.

Tripita receiving tribute. Photo: Capture/Pan American

The popularity of Tripita, the ‘Teacher of teachers’

In the 80s, traveling comics were a real boom, both on the streets and on television. From this group of artists appeared belly, who was considered by his peers as the ‘Master of teachers’. Since he was little he dedicated himself to comedy and with his talent he captivated thousands of Peruvians.

Augusto Ferrando called him the ‘Peruvian Cantinflas’, and he even made the leap to television at the end of the 90s with the program “Ambulantes de la risa”. However, the success did not last long, and he, like other comedians like Kike Suero, had to return to the streets.

The traveling comedians return to television

