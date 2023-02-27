karen schwarz revealed Ezio Oliva’s secret to appear to be a little taller.

karen schwarz He recounted in “America Today” how he discovered that Ezio Oliva was shorter than he looked. During the broadcast of said program, the former television presenter revealed that at the beginning of her relationship with the singer, she realized that he was deceiving the public about his height. Although it is not a secret to anyone that the artist and the ex-beauty queen have a fairly noticeable difference in height, what did the ex-host say? Here all the details.

“I saw it taller, but one day, when I began to live with it, I suddenly saw a transparent platform and said: ‘Where is this from’, and I put it inside the shoe”, counted Karen Schwarz. “Ezio is like Richard Acuña, that is, he uses a platform, but they are happy,” he added. “Now he tells me to put yourself as high as you have, he takes my hand and shows off,” he concluded.

How tall is Karen Schwarz and how much difference does she have from Ezio Oliva?

When Karen Schwarz was conducting the “Shows” section in Latina, the ex-model revealed what her real height was, and that is that the ex-host is 1.78 meters tall without being in heels. While ezio olive He is 1.68 tall, that is, 10 centimeters less than his wife.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva have two daughters.

What did Karen Schwarz say in response to criticism of her relationship with Ezio Oliva?

“Many ask me: ‘Why do you like Ezio who is shorter than you’, because I love his attitude (…) He is a confident man”, Karen Schwarz assured on one occasion. The curious thing about that time was that the ex-beauty queen pointed out the following about Oliva: “He doesn’t wear Elévate shoes and the day he wears it, he left it.”

How many years apart are Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva?

Karen Schwarz was born on January 21, 1984, so she is currently 39 years old. For her part, Ezio Oliva is 34 years old, this 2023 will turn 35 on November 14, 1988.