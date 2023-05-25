What did the Romans smell like? Spanish scientists have identified that the Empire perfumed itself with patchouli, an ingredient that is still used today in many of the colonies we have at home. The finding is the work of a group of researchers from the University of Córdoba led by Juan Manuel Román, Fernando Lafont, Daniel Cosano and José Rafael Ruiz Arrebola.

It all started in 2019, during the rehabilitation of a building in the Seville municipality of Carmona. The workers found archaeological remains and notified the town hall. The municipal archaeologist, Román, came immediately. What was found was a mausoleum with eight niches from 2,000 years ago “in magnificent condition” since it had never been looted. In the collective grave, rested the remains of six members of a family with high purchasing power. And on them there were various offerings, among which stood out a container carved in quartz “with a solid mass inside”. They belonged to the niche of a woman in her 40s.

That bottle, which had been wrapped in a cloth bag of which remains were still left and was accompanied by amber stones, was taken to the laboratory and since then it has been analyzed by the team of researchers, who this week published their conclusions in the Swiss scientific magazine ‘Heritage’. Among its peculiarities is that the amphora was carved in quartz, a very hard, resistant and unusual material. At that time, ointments were made of glass and, according to the researchers, by choosing this other material we are dealing with an item that was considered “highly sought-after and expensive.”

In addition to the singularity of the container, the truly “extraordinary” fact was that it was “perfectly sealed” and that the solid residues of the perfume had been preserved inside, which allowed the investigation to be carried out. The stopper is an essential part of this discovery since, being made of dolomite stone and sealed with bitumen, it allowed what was inside to be preserved in a “magnificent” way. «Until now no one had managed to recover a perfume from Roman times. It is something unheard of,” says Román. In other excavations, the containers were empty since perfumes are volatile in nature.

Olive oil to preserve the essence



To find out what the perfume was made of, different instrumental techniques have been used, such as X-ray diffraction and the technique of gas chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry, among others. And thanks to this, two components have been identified that respond exactly to what Pliny the Elder described in his treatises. It was made of a base or binder, which allowed the preservation of the aromas, and the essence itself. In this case, the base was a vegetable oil, possibly, and according to some indications reflected in the analyses, olive oil, although this point could not be confirmed one hundred percent.

Detail of the perfume stopper.







On the other hand, the results of the chemical analyzes carried out by the University of Córdoba, the essence was an old acquaintance: “Rome smelled of patchouli”, the researchers write. This essential oil was obtained from a plant of Indian origin, ‘Pogostemon cablin’, which is widely used in current perfumery. However, in Roman times there was no evidence that it was used until now.

This research represents “a milestone” for the field of Roman perfumery and the use of patchouli as an essential oil. Currently, more studies are being carried out on other singular materials (such as amber, fabrics or pigments used in mural paintings) preserved in the Carmonense mausoleum and on which results are expected to be obtained shortly.