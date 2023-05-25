The week leading up to the Monaco Grand Prix opened with the news of the agreement between Honda and Aston Martin for the supply of Power Units starting from 2026. A collaboration that effectively brings the Japanese manufacturer’s brand back to Formula 1 as an official partner, although, in reality, Honda’s presence in the championship is ensured by the partnership with Red Bull.

From 2019 to 2021, in fact, the Japanese engineer supplied the engines to the Milton Keynes team, at least until the official withdrawal which took place a year and a half ago. Subsequently, Honda has indeed provided its support to Red Bull, but behind the scenes, so much so that Red Bull itself had begun to plan for the future by creating the Powertrains division, which will take care of the new Power Unit for 2026 in collaboration with Ford .

Although “brief”, the relationship between the Japanese manufacturer and the Anglo-Austrian team still reserved great satisfaction, in particular for Max Verstappen, who in 2021 managed to fulfill his dream by winning the drivers’ world title. A great satisfaction also for Honda, which at the time was also present as a sponsor with the logo on the rear wing. Success then repeated also in 2022, to which was added the title in the constructors’ championship.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda, Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and the Red Bull Honda team celebrate victory Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

From this point of view, the Dutchman did not hide his regret at seeing a partner like Honda, which played its role in winning the two titles, follow another path and focus on Aston Martin, both because relations are still excellent, both for how the story has evolved.

“From our point of view, obviously, there’s a bit of regret that it ended up like this, because a few years ago they said we wanted to stop, so Red Bull created its own engine division. Sadly, once you’re already in the process of building an entire engine yourself, you can’t work together anymore. It’s a bit of a shame, I’d say,” Verstappen explained on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with them [Honda] and to see them switch to Aston Martin is a shame. But we’re also very excited to see what happens with Ford from 2026. A few years ago we thought they were going to leave, now they stay and go with Aston Martin. For Aston Martin it’s really something positive, they have [Honda] a great engine, we all know that”.

2021 Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates at Parc Ferme with his team, including Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing and Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I like working with them [Honda], we’ve had a lot of success together, so of course I’m going to be sad to see them go at some point, but we were expecting that already, right? Because they said they would withdraw us. Obviously I’m happy for the Honda employees who will stay in Formula 1, but I’m sad to see them go,” added the two-times world champion.

The Monte Carlo weekend is undoubtedly one of the most special on the calendar, one that all drivers dream of winning. Verstappen conquered the top step in 2021, although in that case the withdrawal of Charles Leclerc before departure due to a technical problem on the car also played a key role. The 2022 world championship so far has seen an elusive Red Bull but, on the streets of the Principality, it is expected that the rivals can be closer by exploiting the low-speed skills they have shown in other rounds.

The focus is above all on Aston Martin and Ferrari, with Fernando Alonso making no secret of his ambitions to win this weekend: “Yes, I think it will be a little more difficult and we will be closer. But we still have a good car, we just need to get the most out of it,” Verstappen explained.

Max Verstappen won in Monaco in 2021 Photo by: Erik Junius

“We know flying laps aren’t usually our strong point, but we’ve taken several pole positions this year anyway, so it’s still possible. But yes, for sure here in Monaco it can always be a nice surprise.”

While it is true that the two rival teams have shown qualities that go well with the Monte Carlo track, it is also true that up to now Red Bull has never run with high-load set-ups and with soft set-ups at suspensive, so it will be interesting to see how he reacts. Nonetheless, the Hasselt driver didn’t want to make drama: “I think both,” explained the two-time world champion when asked if he was more worried about Ferrari or Aston Martin.

“Also, we don’t know what Mercedes will do. But it’s not the end of the world anyway, it’s just a race on the calendar, the important thing is to score good points”.