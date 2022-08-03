Kukuli Morante She was chosen to give life to Gladys in “In the background there is a place”. Over the years, the actress captivated her sympathy and thus managed to make her character one of the public’s favorites. However, before dedicating herself completely to art, the interpreter studied a professional career that few knew about. Find out here what it is about her and why she is not dedicated to it.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: what happened to Luiggi Lomparte, known as ‘Pedrito’?

What did Kukuli Morante study?

In an interview for ChiquiWilo’s YouTube channel, the artist said that successfully completed law school , which is why he has a bachelor’s degree. In addition, he referred that, on some occasions, his legal knowledge has helped him to cope with some cases.

“I can defend myself at least, some cases have happened to me and happily I have been able to read the notarial letters… yes, of course (he received notarial letters), but not as Kukuli, but as a legal entity, representative of my building,” he explained.

Why don’t you pursue your career?

Kukuli Morante further revealed that while she dreamed of becoming an actress all her life, she first had to relegate herself to studying to be a lawyer because her family feared that she would not be able to make a living from art.

In that sense, she explained: “I never liked being a lawyer. I started acting because I’ve always liked being an actress… I wanted to be an actress, I studied law because my mom and my whole family asked me to study something normal, something you can live with, I’m really living from acting.”

What does Kukulí Morante do today?

Currently, Kukuli Morante works as an actress, entertainer and drama teacher. The young woman takes advantage of her social networks to promote her different work activities.

On the other hand, the artist, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, divides her days between work and caring for her little son.