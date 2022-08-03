With the arrival of the animated series of Netflix, Arcanevarious characters from League of Legends resurfaced in popularity. That is why we see them in different tributes from some fans. Now we have a Jinx cosplay that seems to celebrate summer with a swimsuit.

The Jinx cosplay in question is the work of neeko nyan. For her characterization, she decided to rescue some of the most recognized elements of the character. But in turn he dressed her as if she was ready to take a dip at the beach. The strange thing is that the same cosplayer did not decide to go out and touch the real water.

As we can see, the artist wears a wig in a tone very similar to the blue of the hair of jinx. In his posts, he poses in a pair of swimsuits inspired by two aspects of the zany shooter. One based on the original of the game and another more similar to the one in the series.

Source: Neeko Nyan

The result in both is very good, especially since this Jinx cosplay makes use of makeup. With this, Neeko Nyan manages to give her a bit of that cartoonish look with which we always see the LOL champion. He just needed to show more of that crazy side he has.

The characterization of neeko nyan It already has more than 2,000 likes, which makes it one of his best-received works. In addition to jinx, the cosplayer seems to be a fan of anime and video games in general. yesespecially from Evangelion, since she often dresses as Rey or Asuka. Did you already know her?

Why did Jinx become so popular?

The rise in popularity of jinx It was due to the premiere of the animated series, Arcane. It is based on the universe of League of Legends. For the story of him, dThey decided to focus on sisters Jinx and V, who end up separated for life and on composite sides of a conflict.

Source: RiotGames

With the arrival of Arcane characters such as the leading sisters became popular, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. However, it is the girls who have received much more love in the form of cosplays and fanarts. What did you think of the neeko nyan? Tell us in the comments.

