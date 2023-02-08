In recent days there has been a scandal against Manchester City because it is accused of carrying out economic irregularities in recent years. Now, Manchester City could pay for all that at a very expensive price that can cost them from the loss of points in the Premier League and even relegation. He could also receive financial fines.
It is the Premier League that accuses Manchester City of financial violations since 2009. That is why the club is exposed to these sanctions that range from monetary to the loss of the category.
This case will be judged by an independent commission which will be in charge of establishing whether or not Manchester City is guilty and, in the event that it comes out as guilty, the sanction they deserve for the number of irregularities carried out during this long period of time that the Premier League understands that they have committed.
Apart from a loss of points or the category, they could receive an economic fine as happened to them in the 2020 season where UEFA sanctioned them with 30 million euros, they were reduced to 10 after the appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The commission can also prevent City from signing up new players.
These are the measures that this commission could carry out. As of today, the actual resolution is far from being clarified and it may take months of reflection, after which, if necessary, it could lead to an appeal before other bodies such as the TAS.
This could trigger in that the Manchester City have to give exit to the stars of his team to be able to assume some of these sanctions.
