HP has new laptops, a PC and one based on Google operating system: they are respectively HP Pro x360 Fortis G11 and HP Fortis x360 G3 J Chromebook, the notebooks of the new HP Fortis lineup designed for work and learning. Both computers have a 360-degree mechanism to adjust the screen and are ultra-portable, with an 11-inch screen. “In today’s digital world, people learn, work and create everywhere. The use of technology in new ways and different places to carry out digital activities has generated an increase in demand, among businesses and education, for more durable devices that foster greater collaboration and better activity-based learning. a press release about the launch of the two new devices. Both will be available from spring, with prices yet to be defined (but which in the USA are under $500 for PCs and under $400 for Chromebooks).