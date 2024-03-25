In Chivas They know that the future is in young people and that it is better to sign them before they become proven stars, which is why the name Jordan Carrillo has become one of the priority objectives in Verde Valle.
The 22-year-old forward has been a stellar piece of the Mexican Under-23 Team and he is already one of the best-priced youth players in the Liga MXespecially after establishing himself as a starter in the last semester with Santos Laguna.
Now Carrillo has the interest of the two most popular clubs in Mexico on his shoulders: America and Chivaswho aim to try to transfer him in the next transfer market, so now the main question is the price that the Laguneros will set.
So that he Guadalajara Sports Club be taken to Jordan Carrillothey will have to disburse a large sum of money to Santos LagunaWell, according to Kery Newsthose from Irarragori valued their young promise at 7 million dollars.
With less than 50 games in the first division, this figure looks stratospheric for Chivasand even more for the Americawho could bet on a foreigner with greater mileage for that same money.
At the moment, Jordan Carrillo is valued at 500 thousand dollars by the specialized portal Transfermarktbut being a regular in lower teams and a promise for Santos, their sales value has skyrocketed to 7 million.
The 22-year-old footballer has a height of 1.68 meters; He works mainly as a left winger, but he has the conditions to play as a midfielder and also on the right wing, since he is right-footed.
In this way it has become a common piece for the U-23 National Team and, in addition, he had a good performance in the last Santiago Pan American Gameswhere he established his status as a promise in the Liga MX.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Chivas #pay #signing #Jordan #Carrillo
Leave a Reply