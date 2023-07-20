New initiative by Fiat to promote and raise awareness of sustainable mobility. The Italian brand has decided to raise awareness of electrification using the testimony of those who use these cars every day, i.e. the owners of the new 500. Thus the Fiat 500 E-Lovers was born, where the brand’s customers will become ambassadors of electric mobility by sharing their daily experiences driving the best seller on the EV market.

The Fiat 500 ambassadors

According to Deloitte’s Global Automotive Consumer Study (GACS) 2023, Italy is one of the markets most open to welcoming the change underway: 78% of potential buyers show interest in alternative engines. Autonomy, recharging times, infrastructures are the elements of greatest interest concerning 100% electric vehicles capable of determining their full diffusion. And this is exactly where the Ambassadors come into play, i.e. enthusiastic customers of their Made in Italy electric car who, knowing all its strengths and above all its advantages, can reassure those who ask for information and want to make the “leap” into the new era of mobility. In perfect FIAT style, all owners of a 500 BEV can become Ambassadors by joining the “Fiat 500 E-LOVERS” Club. Their commitment will be rewarded with gift vouchers that can be spent on a special platform for each sale and test drive completed.

Fiat enthusiasm

“I am enthusiastic about this innovative project which demonstrates once again how the Brand believes in the value of sincerity and transparency, asking its customers to become Ambassadors – said Giuseppe Galassi, Managing director of Fiat & Abarth in Italy – who more than a normal user who drives the New 500 every day can tell about his experience? I thank the Italian network of Fiat dealers for having embraced the initiative with great enthusiasm and I thank in advance the Customers who will join the “FIAT 500 E-LOVER”.

The customer experience of the new 500

Potential customers, on the other hand, will be able to receive information and suggestions directly from an Ambassador, in a friendly and transparent way, setting up an online or physical appointment with him, perhaps with the one closest to him by geolocating him on the program website. They will be able to order a 100% electric 500, thus becoming new customers and, in turn, potential new Ambassadors.