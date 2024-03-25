Dayro Moreno He is a living legend Colombian professional football (FPC), He entered the golden books of history after scoring the 225th goal and surpassing the record for maximum Sergio Galvan Rey as top scorer in the Colombian League.

The goal, which was long in coming, came last Saturday, March 16, in the victory of the Once Caldas 1-2 against Independiente Medellín, a goal in the 89th minute for a crucial comeback in the League.

Dayro Moreno. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

Once Caldas, Its directors and several historical figures decided to pay a special tribute to the record-breaking man. Colombiathis Monday before the match against Alianza, the stadium Big stick It was filled with more than 36 thousand people to be part of the party.

The record-breaking man arrived at the Manizales airport to board the helicopter that gave him a tour of the city and transported him to the sports venue, where thousands of souls were waiting for him.

“I'm super excited, thank you my beautiful people,” said the scorer as he saw the panorama of the stadium on the aircraft that left him Dayro in the central circle of the playing field, in a tribute like few others that will be remembered for eternity.

When he got off the helicopter, Dayro knelt on the grass and was grateful for what he was seeing, something he couldn't believe.

The scorer was received with flowers and was well accompanied by his two daughters, who never left their father's side. The scorer was shocked by the tribute and upon hearing the song in one voice “Dayro, Dayro, Dayro scorer.”

Minutes later, the FPC's historic scorer joined the fans' chant and shared with some of the team's title heroes. Copa Libertadores 2004 like Juan Carlos Henao, Elkin Soto and with his idol and model Sergio Galván Rey, with whom he had a hug of 449 goals.