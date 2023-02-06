Tremors in the eyelid or upper lip are frequent tics or spasms that can appear in people at any time in their lives. They are repetitive and involuntary movements, especially in these parts of the body, usually annoying, but not painful and most likely to disappear in a few hours or days after appearing.

It is common to associate them with certain stress situations, although it is not their main cause. Yes, these types of spasms can worsen, as can going through moments of lack of sleep and tiredness. They can also appear before an abundant consumption of stimulant substances such as caffeine, tobacco or drugs.

When they occur in the eyelids they are called myokymia. They usually only happen in one eye at a time, either the top or bottom. The movement is quick and small and does not affect vision. They usually occur in situations of stress that activate the Müller muscle, so it is advisable to combat these situations, as well as eating, to prevent spasms. Taking care of the eyes involves trying to use natural light, avoiding long exposure to screens, keeping the environment humid, or avoiding direct air into the eyes.

In the case of tremors on one side of the face, they occur when a blood vessel touches a facial nerve. It is also usually annoying and can be caused by stressful situations and lack of nutrients. In both cases, if the spasms continue over time despite the fact that you have tried to rest and improve your diet, they may indicate some type of problem for which it is advisable to see a doctor for an evaluation.