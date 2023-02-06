Nightdive Studios has released a updated demo Of System Shock on Steam. We are obviously talking about the remake, which has evolved a lot since the announcement. The new demo allows you to play practically what will be the final version, available from March 2023 (date yet to be determined).

In short, if you too are anxiously waiting for the remake of this great classic, it is definitely worth trying it beforehand.

System Shock on Steam

We read the official description by System Shock:

System Shock is a perfect remake of the innovative 1994 title and combines the classic gameplay with revamped HD graphics, an updated control system, a restructured interface and an all new soundtrack… even SHODAN, one of the most iconic enemies of gaming history, returns with its original deputy! This is the rebirth of a legendary game, a real milestone in the industry.

SHE HAS SELF AWARENESS. AND ABOUT YOU.

SHODAN is the mad AI who has taken over Citadel Station and transformed all humans aboard into an army of cyborgs and mutants… his next target is Earth! You will have to explore every corner of a drifting space station and fight your way through to stop SHODAN and save humanity from annihilation.

DESTROY IT AND AVOID A GENOCIDE

Characteristics of the game:

Confront the slaves of an AI gone mad and out of control

Improve your skills and adapt to defeat your opponents

Discover a non-linear story that unfolds as you play

Enter the cyberspace to hack the system and find alternative routes

An innovative graphic style combines retro-futuristic design and modern technology

The immersion is total: shoot, fight, sneak, climb, jump and find a way to escape from Citadel Station.