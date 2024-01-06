The permanent residence card or green card allows people to settle and work legally in the United States, which is why thousands request it every year. But it is important to follow each part of the process and comply with all the requirements, this implies knowing what type of actions can be carried out and which cannot during the process.

The first step is to file form I-485, Application to register permanent residence or adjustment of status before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). And, while waiting for the response to the card application, the following conditions must be known:

If you move from your home, you must update the address with Usicis within the first 10 days after moving, otherwise you may not receive important notices about your case.

If you want to know the status of your procedure You can access the Uscis page dedicated to information on processing time. In the case of having requested a Employment-Based Green Card You can consult the tab “immigration and citizenship data questions and answers”.

If you want an update on the process, you can visit the USCIS website and enter the receipt number of the I-485 form to find out the status. You can also send a query or call the contact center if you consider that the processing is out of time.

Finally, if you need to leave the United States temporarily while the process is in process, you must consult the instructions “request for a travel document” as advance permission is required, otherwise the authorities will interpret that the application has been abandoned. Green Card application.

What can you do once you have the green card?

If an affirmative response is received and a permanent residence card or green card the person will have a document to prove that they are authorized to live and work in the United States document with which, in addition, the following actions can be carried out:

Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed every 10 years.