The 2024 edition of the Dakar has changed completely for Tosha Schareina, who fell at kilometer 240 of the first stage and broke his left wrist, having to abandon the rally permanently. The Valencian, visibly disappointed by what happened to him, spoke to the media, including Motorsport.com, and revealed that he is already thinking about his recovery to come back stronger.

The Honda rider has undergone a series of medical tests and will soon evaluate whether to undergo surgery for the painful arm injury: “My wrist is broken and we think the acromion is broken, but this is secondary now. We'll have to see whether I have to have surgery or not and how long it will take to recover. But I'm sure it won't take long.”

“Depending on the level of the fracture, if we were to operate on it, we would schedule the return trip today and operate on it tomorrow to start the recovery as soon as possible,” continued the Valencian, who despite the hard setback tried to see the side positive.

“I think we had a great season, with a victory in the World Championship. They already take us into consideration, and now in the Dakar, having won the Prologue and having done well in this first stage, they look at us and know that we can be there. But in the end we also had to be consistent and finish the same way we started.”

Tosha Schareina explained how the accident in which he was injured occurred, and it all started from a mistake while trying to overtake Toby Price. Which hurts even more because he himself described himself as a very calm rider, who is not used to this type of thing: “After a fall in the Dakar like this, I will always think twice, because here mistakes are paid a lot dear. But it was a very hard blow to leave the Dakar in a year in which it was going very well.”

“And even more so after an excellent Prologue, as well as the first day. Those who know me know that I am very calm, that I don't make many mistakes, and this makes me even more angry because I am a rider who doesn't crash often”, he said. said the Spanish. “In the end we know it's a crazy race and anything can happen.”

“There was a very technical part that, for me as a driver, I could ride quite relaxed. That was the mistake,” he nodded. “I caught up with Toby (Price) and Joan (Barreda), I was very comfortable and even too relaxed. There I made a mistake, we weren't going very fast, but it was an area where there was all black volcanic rock with only one line, and I hit something with the rear wheel.”

“It's always annoying when you're having a great race and one stupid mistake ruins everything,” said Tosha Schareina. “Maybe when you play it safe at the beginning of the stage and then when you want to be more relaxed, when these things happen, you are always angry. The only way to reward all the work that others do for you is to do well, and an accident always leaves a bad taste in the mouth.”