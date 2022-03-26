Some of the world’s soccer stars are not only characterized by their sports skills, they have also shown that they are great entrepreneurs and businessmen.

In fact, many ‘hanging up their guayos’ are fully dedicated to the business world.

Several of these figures took advantage your image to launch new brands and have shares in companies totally unrelated to the sports environment.

What do they do Messi, Cristiano and other footballers with part of their fortunes? We tell you.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The current Manchester United player, also known as ‘CR7’, has allocated part of his fortune to various businesses in Madrid (Spain), despite the fact that he is now living in Italy. And it is that in the Spanish capital he consolidated a good part of his career wearing the Real Madrid shirt.

Last year, the second anniversary of Madris’s Insparya Clinica company dedicated to hair transplants, of which Ronaldo has 50 percent of the shares.

The footballer pointed out, on his Instagram account, that more than five thousand patients have been treated so far.

In other businesses, it also has the hotel brand CR7 tabwhich has several hotels in Portugal and, according to its Instagram page, will soon have offices in Madrid, Marrakesh (Morocco), Paris (France), New York (USA) and Manchester (England).

‘El bicho’ has its own clothing line, perfumes and accessories. In fact, he is currently promoting his latest fragrance collection: ‘CR7’, ‘CR7 Play It Cool’ and ‘CR7 Game On’.

Leo Messi

The Argentine star has invested in the real estate sector, especially in the purchase of office buildings, hotels and residential complexesaccording to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’.

In addition, it stands out for having its own line of wines, called ‘L10V’, hand in hand with the Bianchi wineries. Although he has been investing in this business since 2012, the Argentine media ‘El Clarín’ said that Messi’s family asked that his image not be associated with the product because he is an athlete who promotes healthy life.

In 2019, ‘La Pulga’ presented its clothing brandwhich he launched together with his sister María Sol. At its inauguration, held in the city of Barcelona, ​​it was said that it was going to be a collection sporty and functionalaccording to ‘ESPN’.

James Rodriguez

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has its own brand of mineral water, called 10Gold.

It opened in 2015 and, over the years, its success has made it one of the most prominent within the ‘water menu’ from Latin America, offered, for example, by the Hilton Hotel in Bogotá.

It should be noted that this business was not intended for his own benefit, but to provide resources to his foundation. Colombia We Are Allwith which he seeks to help the children of Ibagué through soccer.

Gerard Piqué

The Barcelona defender also stands out for his facet as a businessman.

In 2017 the company opened Cosmos Global Holdingwith the aim of creating a global portfolio related to sports, media and entertainment.

According to the newspaper ‘El Español’, with this company he has managed to own the rights to the new Davis cup and the Football Club Andorra, which is in the Second Division B, of the Iberian country.

In January 2020, ‘El Español’ reported that the company planned to expand its influences and acquire the international rights of the Italian League. However, it faced strong competition led by other companies such as DAZN, ESPN or Mediapro, the ‘old wolves’ of sports broadcasting.

Mathieu Flamini

This player does not have a contract with any team, which is known as free agent. He is currently 37 years old and has played for Olympique de Marseille, from France; Arsenal, from England, and the AC Milanfrom Italy.

Of course: outside the courts, he is one of the founders of the company GF Biochemicalswhich produces levulinic acid, a chemical that has been identified by the US Department of Energy as one of 12 key molecules that could help develop a “greener” world.

“It will help reduce carbon dioxide. This acid has strong potential because it reacts exactly like oil, which means it can replace it.”Flamini told the ‘BBC’.

Andres Iniesta

At 37 years old, and probably in the final stretch of his prestigious career, the former Barcelona player has become a skillful businessman.

First of all, it has the company Maresyterey SL, a family business that he founded at the end of 2001, and is dedicated to real estate activities. He has also ventured into the world of livestock.

Another of his very successful companies is Winery Iniesta SLa wine business whose company is managed through Maresyterey, although, according to ‘El Español’, the player is not on the management team.

Freddy Guarin

The former Millionaires player, shrouded in lights and shadows as a result, for example, of a recent scandal, has also created businesses off the pitch.

According to the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO, in the city of Ibagué, the athlete has an urban project of 29 apartments stratum 5through a company called FG Promoter and Investments SAS. Guarín’s family has the support of the Italian firm of architects MA2A, based in Milan.

Although he did a similar successful business in Medellin, people close to the initiative affirm that the works in Ibagué they are lagging and the construction license will have to be extended until another year because the project has not yet reached a ‘break-even point’.

david beckham

The former player of Manchester United, Milan, Real Madrid and other teams has managed to invest his money after his retirement from football in 2012.

In 2018, Beckham founded the Inter-Miamia soccer team that is part of the Major League Soccer (MLS), in the United States.

Then, in 2020, he created a company of eSports which cost him more than 27 million euros (about 117 billion Colombian pesos).

In February 2021, it announced the acquisition of a part of the Cellular Goods company, which uses one of the components of cannabis to create products related to skin care.

