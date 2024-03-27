Markus Söder drew a positive conclusion from his trip to China. Some Greens, however, accuse him of cozying up to the dictatorship.

Markus Söder, (left, CSU) Prime Minister of Bavaria, is received by LI Qiang, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing on March 27, 2024. Image: dpa

NAfter receiving a reception from Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder drew a positive conclusion from his multi-day trip to China. He saw his concept of “dialogue instead of monologue” confirmed because they wanted to see each other again. It is better than “having a thorough opinion once and then burning the conversation wire”. Because: “If you stop talking, then it becomes dangerous.”

The conversation with Li was “very appreciative”. The mere fact of being received by such a high-ranking Chinese politician is “already a high honor.”