Markus Söder, (left, CSU) Prime Minister of Bavaria, is received by LI Qiang, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing on March 27, 2024.
Image: dpa
Markus Söder drew a positive conclusion from his trip to China. Some Greens, however, accuse him of cozying up to the dictatorship.
NAfter receiving a reception from Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder drew a positive conclusion from his multi-day trip to China. He saw his concept of “dialogue instead of monologue” confirmed because they wanted to see each other again. It is better than “having a thorough opinion once and then burning the conversation wire”. Because: “If you stop talking, then it becomes dangerous.”
The conversation with Li was “very appreciative”. The mere fact of being received by such a high-ranking Chinese politician is “already a high honor.”
