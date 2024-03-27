The balance between protein intake and maintaining an active lifestyle It has become a crucial point for those looking to improve their physical fitness, increase muscle mass or simply stay in shape.

Protein, an essential component in the dietplays a fundamental role in these objectives, but How much do we really need and what is the best way to get it?

According to experts from the American College of Sports Medicine, The amount of protein in the diet should range between 10% and 35% of daily caloric intake, which is equivalent to around 0.8 grams for every 0.35 grams of body weight in a person with a sedentary lifestyle.

However, for those looking to gain muscle mass or maintaining a regular exercise routine, these recommendations can vary significantly.

For those who exercise regularly, protein intake should be higher to maintain and repair muscle tissues. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends a range between 1.2 and 1.7 grams per kilogram of body weight for endurance athletes such as runners or cyclists, and even higher for those looking to increase muscle mass.

The anabolic window, a concept that refers to the period after exercise when muscles are most receptive to protein synthesis, suggests that consuming protein within one hour to three hours after exercise may be beneficial for recovery and performance. muscle growth.

However, experts point out that It is not essential to resort to protein supplements, since a balanced diet can provide the necessary nutrients.

Age also plays a crucial role in protein needs. As we age, the amount of protein required may increase, especially to prevent sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass associated with age.. Starting at age 50, it is recommended to consume about one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight.

In addition to the obvious physical benefits, maintaining adequate protein intake and following an exercise regimen can help preserve independence and quality of life in old age, according to the American College of Medicine.

With a balanced diet and adequate attention to individual needs, it is possible to optimize physical results and promote an active and healthy life.