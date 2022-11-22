Here’s a look at how the other notable teams in the tournament compare:

value in the transfer market

according to A study conducted by the International Center for Sports Studies Based in Switzerland, England’s 26-man squad is worth around 1.5 billion euros ($1.54 billion) in transfer market terms, with the 19-year-old Bellingham valued at 202 million euros. The Borussia Dortmund player cemented his reputation as one of the best young players in the world with a stunning goal in England’s 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening tournament.

Brazil ranks second on the list with a net worth of €1.45 billion. Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior was the most valuable player, at around 200 million euros.

France takes third place with a value of €1.34 billion for its team. Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe was the most valuable player in the team, with a value of 185 million euros.

Spain (€1.2 billion), Portugal (€1.15 billion) and Germany (€1.02 billion) rank in the next three.

The study compared more than 2,000 player deals from clubs in the five major European leagues during the period from July 2012 to November 2021.

The total value of all teams in the World Cup has been set at 15 billion euros.

insurance value

According to an analysis conducted by Lloyd’s Insurance in London with the support of the Center for Economics and Business Research, the teams were ranked based on the collective insurance value of the players.

England overtook France (£2.66bn) and Brazil (£2.56bn) to take the lead.

Lloyd’s said the assessment was based on a variety of criteria such as wages, sponsorship deals, age and positions of each player.

Billingham was ranked as the highest player in terms of insurance value, followed by Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.