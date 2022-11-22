Volunteers participating in the special operation to liberate Donbass will receive the status of a combat veteran – this eliminates a gap in federal legislation, Oleg Zherdev, founder of the Russian association of law enforcement agencies Guards, told Izvestia.

“Many Russians went to defend the interests of our state even before the announcement of partial mobilization, joining volunteer formations. In the same battalions that were formed in the regions. Volunteers perform the same tasks as contracted or mobilized military personnel, but there were gaps in the legislation, not all benefits and social protection measures were extended to them. Now volunteers and members of their families will be able to enjoy the benefits and social support measures that other military personnel and their relatives have. This is true. Volunteers are more patriotically inclined people than those mobilized in their mass. Neither they nor their families should suffer because they ended up in the ranks of the army before the partial mobilization was announced.

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed amendments to the federal law “On Veterans”. According to the document, fighters who join the volunteer formations created by the decision of the authorities, which participate in battles together with the Russian army, will become veterans. Now the soldiers, as well as members of their families, will be able to enjoy all the benefits and social support measures established by law along with the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and their relatives.

The new document also states that volunteers who were seriously injured, contused or mutilated during the SVO will be able to apply for the status of a combat invalid.

The law applies to volunteers who have been performing tasks since February 24 this year on the territory of Ukraine, the DPR and LPR, and from September 30 on the territory of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Russia.

NWO Status: Volunteers Will Become Combat Veterans