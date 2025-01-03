He banana It is one of the best-known fruits in the world. They stand out for being affordable, portable and delicious. It is a food with a great nutritional value and is highly appreciated by athletes as it helps recover energy after exercising, being recommended for gain muscle mass.

This food It is known to be rich in potassium, fiber, vitamin B6 and insulin. Among fruits, it is one of those that contains the most proteins with 1.2% and lipids with 0.3%. But it stands out for its high carbohydrate content with 20%.

A very important aspect is to know that a green banana does not provide the same benefits as a ripe one. If it is green, Starch will make digestion difficult, potentially causing flatulence and dyspepsia. So it is best to eat it when it is ripe so that the starch is converted into simple sugars such as sucrose, glucose and fructose.

This fruit has a high content of carbohydrates, folic acid, potassium fiber, magnesium, vitamin B6 and C. Thanks to these properties, banana helps fight certain diseases.

Cholesterol

Its fiber content makes it a fruit that helps regulate blood cholesterol levels. This effect is also due to its low protein level and the amount of lipids it contains. Potassium helps lower blood pressure.

Diabetes

The fiber and potassium They are important for potassium and banana consumption would help control blood sugar levels. Its starch content promotes a stable insulin release.

Intestinal disorders

He starch acts as a powerful natural prebiotic. This carbohydrate feeds the beneficial bacteria of the intestinal microbiota. Fiber is an ally of intestinal transit, helping against constipation and diarrhea.

Hypertension

Being a potassium sourcea mineral that counteracts the effects of sodium in the body and helps relax the walls of blood vessels, which helps reduce blood pressure. Therefore, adequate potassium consumption is related to a lower risk of developing hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Gastric ulcers

They protect the lining of the stomach against acids and ulcers. Banana has compounds that strengthen the stomach mucosa, generating a protective barrier against gastric acid.

Depression

Its content in tryptophanan amino acid that the body converts into serotonina neurotransmitter that influences mood. It also provides vitamin B6, which helps in the synthesis of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which They improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.