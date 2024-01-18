“In Italy there are around 2 and a half million of us living with psoriasis, but we need information on treatments especially for serious patients because the disease can affect the whole body, from hair to feet. What we ask for is better access and monitoring of care. But let's be clear, drugs that are effective quickly do not represent a cost but an investment. Furthermore, we are fighting to enter the second level of the National Chronicity Plan.” These are the words of Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco – Association of Italian Psoriasis Friends of the Corazza Foundation who spoke at the presentation of the Salutequità Report entitled 'Evaluate well to guarantee equity. Recommendations for equity in the New Guarantee System (NSG) of essential levels of assistance” which was held in Rome.