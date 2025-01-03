“Alcohol increases the risk of having cancer.” This would be one of the typical messages that alcoholic beverage manufacturers would be required to include if an initiative by the surgeon general of the United States, Vivek Murthy, is successful. The idea would be to copy the health risk warnings, as is already done on tobacco packages.

Now bottles and cans of drinks with alcoholic content warn about the risk of driving under the influence of alcohol or the harm you can cause to your baby if you are a pregnant woman. There is no warning about the risk of developing cancer.

Murty justifies that the change in messages would be justified because alcohol intake is related to an increase in cases of breast, colon, liver and other tumors. For this reason, he believes it is necessary to warn consumers of its dangers so that they take them into account before having a drink.

“Alcohol consumption is the third preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity, and increases the risk of suffering from at least seven types of cancer,” Murthy’s office said in a statement accompanying a new report.









The Surgeon General of the United States is an official figure that does not exist in Spain. He is the operational head of the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service and therefore the principal spokesperson on public health matters in the United States federal government. Therefore, your decisions matter.

The statement adds controversy to a fierce debate about the risks and benefits of moderate alcohol consumption, on the eve of the update of the influential Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For decades it has been claimed that moderate alcohol consumption helps prevent heart attacks and strokes. But there are more and more studies that link alcohol consumption, even within recommended limits, with various types of cancer.

However, only Congress can mandate the new warning labels Murthy is calling for, and it’s not yet clear that new President Donald Trump’s administration will support the change.

What will Trump do?

Although it may not be so far-fetched to think that Trump would endorse the surgeon general’s recommendations. One clue is that the president-elect does not drink and the person he has chosen to head the Department of Health (a kind of Ministry of Health) is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who swore decades ago not to consume alcohol or drugs.

Five years ago, the scientific report that served as the basis for the drafting of the 2020-2025 dietary guidelines recognized that alcohol is a carcinogen and suggested “tightening the guidelines” by limiting the recommendation for men to one drink, about 14 grams of alcohol. a day. However, the recommendation that moderate consumption of up to two drinks a day was acceptable for men was not changed.

The warning label on alcoholic beverages in the United States has not been changed since it was adopted in 1988, even though the link between alcohol and breast cancer has been known for decades.