Group Bait Walmart It has become one of the most outstanding telephone options of the moment. This is due to its attractive catalog of services that give us unlimited internet at the price that the competition offers only a couple of GB of browsing.

Fortunately, this power struggle between mobile phone companies has allowed more companies to launch attractive plans with unlimited browsing and more benefits.

Among the competitors that seek to be the option to Walmart Bait finds Pillofon, Oxxo Cell and Soriana Móvilthree telephone companies with peculiarities that have captivated specific groups of customers.

Pillofon

*- With Pillofon we can find a wide variety of plans with service ranging from special coverage starting at $90 pesos and monthly and annual plans with a cost ranging from $149 pesos per month to $2,220 and more based on the configuration of the service.

*- Hood: For $149 pesos per month, it offers 5 GB of internet, unlimited calls and messages with coverage in Mexico, the United States and Canada, but does not include unlimited WhatsApp.

*- Cool: For $189 pesos per month, it offers 5 GB of internet, unlimited calls, messages and WhatsApp, as well as 2 GB of social networks.

*- Crack: For $299 pesos per month, it provides 40 GB of internet, as well as WhatsApp, unlimited calls and messages, along with unlimited social networks.

*- Dog: For $389 pesos per month, it offers 40 GB of internet, unlimited calls, messages and WhatsApp, as well as unlimited social networks.

*- OLV: At a cost of $549 pesos per month, it grants unlimited GB, as well as WhatsApp, unlimited calls and messages, as well as social networks without any limits.

Oxxo Cell

Oxxo Cel is another competitor that provides us with packages with navigation included in service plans that start at $50 pesos with unlimited calls and SMS and data to browse the internet and access social networks.

Likewise, Oxxo Cel offers us slightly more expensive plans for minutes, SMS, 10GB for browsing and unlimited social networks from $500 pesos per month.

*- OXXO CEL 50: Unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States, 1.2 GB of internet and 1 GB of social networks for seven days.

*- OXXO CEL 80: Unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States, 1 GB of internet and 1 GB of social networks for 13 days.

*-OXXO CEL 100: Unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States, 2.6 GB of internet and unlimited social networks for 15 days.

*- OXXO CEL 150: Unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States, 4 GB of internet and unlimited social networks for 26 days.

*- OXXO CEL 200: Unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States, 6 GB of internet and unlimited social networks for 30 days.

*- OXXO CEL 300: Unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States, 8 GB of internet and unlimited social networks for 30 days.

*- OXXO CEL 500: Unlimited minutes and SMS for Mexico and the United States, 10 GB of internet and unlimited social networks for 30 days.

Soriana Mobile

Soriana Móvil is another option company for Bait. This offers us various service plans to choose from with durations of 3, 7, 15, 26 and 30 days, all of them with incredible benefits at a good price.

*- More savings 3 days: For $30 pesos, it provides 150 MB of internet, 300 MB of social networks and WhatsApp, unlimited calls and messages, valid for 3 days.

*- More savings 7 days: For $50 pesos, it offers 500 MB of internet, 800 MB of unlimited social networks and WhatsApp, along with unlimited calls and messages for 7 days.

*- More savings 15 days: For $100 pesos, it provides 1,500 MB of unlimited internet, social networks and WhatsApp, as well as unlimited calls and messages, valid for 15 days.

*- More savings 26 days: For $130 pesos, it provides 2,500 MB of unlimited internet, social networks and WhatsApp, along with unlimited calls and messages for 26 days.

*- More savings 30 days: For $150 pesos, it offers 1,500 MB of unlimited internet, social networks and WhatsApp, as well as unlimited calls and messages for 30 days.

*- More savings 30 days plus: For $250 pesos, it provides 5,000 MB of unlimited internet, social networks and WhatsApp, along with unlimited calls and messages for 30 days.