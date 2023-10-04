Jannik Sinner beats Medvedev and wins the China Open. He is now fourth in the world

In the final of the China Open in Beijing, Jannik Sinner triumphed, raising Italian pride and defeating his “bete noire”, Daniil Medvedev, the number three in the world ranking. An exciting match that ended with a double 7-6, with Sinner dominating in the tiebreaks with a clear 7-2.

Sinner had suffered six defeats in previous meetings with the Russian, including the finals in Rotterdam and Miami. However, this time it was different. The young Italian played an almost perfect match, with frequent forays to the net that interrupted Medvedev’s baseline play, who found himself trapped in a web of tactical strategy. But it wasn’t just Sinner’s aggressive approach that made the difference. His brilliant returns defused his opponent’s powerful serve, keeping the game always very deep and under pressure, without giving the Russian any chance.

With this victory, Jannik Sinner consolidated his position in fourth place in the world rankings, a milestone achieved only by Adriano Panatta on August 24, 1976. Already in the semi-final he had guaranteed his position, but the victory in the final made this success even more precious.

The prize money

The China Open had a total prize pool of $3.6 million, and Sinner took home a check for $679,550 as the tournament winner. Medvedev, despite the defeat, can console himself with a prize of 365,640 dollars, half of the sum guaranteed to the champion.

Jannik Sinner’s career has already brought in an incredible 11.6 million dollars in prizes, and in 2023 alone he has earned over 5 million. The future looks promising for this young Italian talent, and his fans can’t wait to see what other spectacular victories he has in store now that is preparing for the next big tournament, the Master 1000 in Shanghai, and is looking ahead to the ATP Finals in Turin.

Who is Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is a young Italian tennis player who has quickly attracted the attention of the tennis world. Born in San Candido, Italy, on August 16, 2001, Sinner has proven to be one of the most promising emerging talents.

Sinner began his junior career with great success, winning the men’s singles tournament at the Australian Open junior in 2018. In 2019, he won his first ATP title in Sofia, becoming the youngest Italian to win an ATP title in the Open Era. This extraordinary achievement made the whole world pay attention to this young talent.

The Italian tennis player is particularly recognized for his versatile and powerful game. He has a solid and precise serve, and considerable power in his forehand stroke. His ability at the net and ability to adapt to various game situations are also notable. This versatility makes him a challenging opponent on any type of surface, participating in high-level tournaments and challenging the best tennis players in the world.

