As of May 30, 2023Embassy and Consulates of the United States in Mexico nonimmigrant visas are being processed. However, due to high demand, applicants should expect a longer than normal wait time. It is important to plan ahead.

For updated information on waiting times, you can visit the website of the Embassy and Consulates of the United States in Mexico.

Starting June 17, 2023, there will be a increase in application fees for several categories of nonimmigrant visas. For example:

visitor fee and other categories will increase from $160 to $185 dollars.

fee for visas based on requests for temporary workerssuch as categories H, L, O, P, Q and R, the fee will increase from $190 to $205 dollars.

merchant fee Treaty Trade (E-1), Treaty Trade Investors (E-2), and Treaty Applicants in a Special Occupation (E-3) will increase from $205 to $315 dollars.

Those who pay their visa application before June 17, 2023 will not have to pay additional fees.

As for the immigrant visasthe Consulate General of the United States in Ciudad Juárez has resumed routine operations and is scheduling thousands of quotes socially distanced weekly in all categories of residence visa.

There is good news for those who need renew a nonimmigrant visa in the same category: If their visa expired in the last 48 months, they may be eligible for an interview waiver. Applicants can schedule a renewal appointment through the Embassy website.

The Department of State has extended the validity of the payment, known as MRV rate, until September 30, 2023. This extension provides an opportunity for those applicants who were unable to schedule an appointment due to the suspension of routine consular operations. They will now be able to schedule and attend a visa appointment with the fee already paid.

In case of a urgent need to travel, applicants may request an emergency appointment following the guide provided in the Official website of the Embassy and Consulates of the United States in Mexico.

It is important to note that the Regular appointments for applicants from other countries who do not habitually reside in Mexico are not available at the moment. If someone currently resides in the United States and needs to extend their legal stay, they should contact the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

To ensure the safety of all visitors, the use of face masks at all times and compliance with social distancing protocols are required at the Embassy and Consulates. Any applicant presenting with symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, or fever should reschedule their interview by following the instructions provided or by contacting the proper authorities.

If you have specific questions about ongoing visa casesyou can contact the Embassy or Consulates on their website.

As for trips to the United States, from now on non-US travelers are not required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 , nor is proof of vaccination required. This regulation applies to non-immigrant and non-citizen travelers who enter through airports, land ports and maritime terminals.

Applicants for K-1 fiancé(e) visas with cases at the NVC are being scheduled for appointments at the United States Embassy in Mexico City, according to the order of completeness of the documented cases.

Remember that, to obtain more detailed information or to clarify any specific doubt, it is always advisable to contact the Embassy and Consulates of the United States.