And the clubs whose players participate in the World Cup receive sums of money, according to the number of days in which these stars continue to compete in the World Cup.

A report by “sportskeeda” monitored the most clubs that received sums of money from FIFA, due to the participation of their players in the Qatar 2022 World Cup competitions:

Manchester City

Manchester City has received $4 million from FIFA so far.

Among the “Citizens” players who continue to compete in the World Cup is Argentine player Julian Alvarez, who scored 4 goals in 5 matches in his first participation in the World Cup.

In addition to Alvarez, Ederson Morais has played with Brazil once, as well as the players of the “Three Lions” Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Portugal, which includes City trio Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Diaz, faltered in the quarter-finals.

Rodri and Emeric Laporte helped Spain qualify for the last 16, but they were unable to advance in the competition.

Kevin De Bruyne also played for Belgium, which was eliminated from the group stage, and Germany, led by Ilkay Gundogan, failed to qualify for the round of 16.

Chelsea

Chelsea was strongly represented in the World Cup this year, which made him get $ 2.86 million from FIFA.

As for the players who contributed to the “Blues” obtaining this amount, they are: Matthew Kovacic, Thiago Silva, the English trio Connor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Rahim Sterling, American Christian Pulisic, German Kai Havertz, Senegalese Edouard Mendy and Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, whose country will play against Croatia on Saturday to determine the winner of the third place in the World Cup.

Manchester United

The “Red Devils” collected $ 2.6 million from the participation of its players in the World Cup, such as Harry Maguire (England), Raphael Varane (France), Alessandro Martinez (Argentina), Casemiro and Anthony (Brazil), Bruno Fernandez and Diogo Dalot (Portugal).

Tottenham Hotspur

“Tottenham Hotspur” has a group of players who represented their countries in the World Cup, where Hugo Lloris led France to the final of the tournament to meet Argentine Christian Romero.

The English club was able to get $ 2.4 million thanks to the participation of other players besides Lloris and Romero, namely Ivan Perisic (Croatia), Harry Kane and Eric Dier (England), Richarlison (Brazil), Son Heung-min (South Korea).

Liverpool

Despite the failure of Egypt and Scotland to qualify for the World Cup finals, and thus the loss of the participation of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, Liverpool earned $ 1.8 million from the World Cup.

Thanks to the “Reds” obtaining this amount for the participation of its players Virgil van Dyck, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Alisson Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate.