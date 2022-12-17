Putin in Belarus from Lukashenko, 200,000 men ready for the spring offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Belarus on Monday 19 December. This was reported by the presidential press service in Minsk. During the “working visit” in Minsk, Putin will meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko with whom he will talk about security, economic and energy cooperation. The two leaders “will exchange views on the global and regional situation and discuss a joint response to emerging challenges,” the presidential press service in Minsk said.

As Repubblica writes, the fear is that on that occasion Putin will in fact enlist Belarus for a new large-scale invasion of Ukraine for which 200,000 men would be ready. “Putin’s trip to Minsk rekindles fears of the opening of a Northern front. The talks, the Kremlin reported, will focus on “integration” within the framework of the Russia-Belarusian Union which has linked the two former Soviet republics since 1996″, writes Repubblica. “A Union that Putin would like to see fully implemented in the face of resistance from Lukashenko, in power since 1994. Putin’s visit to Minsk also follows that of his Defense Minister Sergej Shojgu which led to the signing of amendments never disclosed to the Union Treaty on “regional security”, as well as the creation of a joint military force on Belarusian territory. Furthermore, in recent days, Minsk conducted a surprise inspection of its forces to assess their combat readiness”, concludes Repubblica.

