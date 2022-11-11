Let’s take you through an entertainment economy that has continued to proliferate its influence far and wide since its inception. That’s the billion-dollar gambling industry, currently employing thousands and entertaining at least 26% of the global population.

4 Top Gambling Companies Around

This vibrant world has a lot to offer, but when options are more, there is a scope for confusion. While some talk of the best online pokies, some are known for their simple blackjack games, and even some more for the roulette.

Then who’s performance precedes all and who can always be relied on? Let’s look at the big 4.

Bet365

Total revenue in 2019: US$4,035.74 million

No. of Employees: 5,500

Despite continuously earning the spot among the largest gambling groups in the world for years, this British company isn’t listed on any stock exchange. Immensely popular among sports betters, Bet365 is also a sponsor for a soccer team.

In recent days, however, the company has frequently been criticised for refusing to pay some of its biggest winners. The founder Denise Coates has also created waves of controversy for her ever-rising salary.

International Game Technology

NYSE: IGT

Total revenue in 2019: US$4,786 million

No. of Employees: 12,000

Founded in 1990 and controlled by the 51% stakeholder De Agostini company, International Game Technology calls itself the “global leader in gaming.” From lotteries and other gambling technology to sports betting and online perks, IGT is known for responsible and entertaining gaming.

While the company has its headquarters in London, its massive presence in Rome, Las Vegas, Providence, and Rhode Island cannot be ignored.

Entain PLC

LSE: ENT

Total revenue in 2019: US$4,948.21 million

No. of Employees: 2800

Founded in 2004, Entain has its headquarters in the Isle of Man but runs operations in at least 20 countries. With its unique business strategies and user-friendly style, the company has made quite a name for itself in the sports betting and gaming world. Entain’s massive influence on some of the most iconic brands, such as Bwin, Ladbrokes, PartyPoker, Sportingbet, and Coral, cannot be missed.

Melco

NASDAQ: MLCO

Total revenue in 2019: US$5,029.54 million

No. of Employees: 21,000

The dark horse on our list, Melco owns and operates resorts with casino and entertainment facilities. This 16-year-old Hong Kong company has operations in dozen different countries across Asia and Europe. Melco is currently involved in the construction of Europe’s largest casino resort.

Catena Media

Revenue in 2020 – €106.0 million

Employees – Over 500

The company, launched in 2008, today boasts revenue of over €100 million a year, and is another publicly listed company. Over the years, Catena Media has acquired several other companies, and today owns web properties like AskGamblers.com

Online gambling is more popular than ever today, and there are more companies that are trying out their luck. If you’re looking to join a casino online for fun, look at the casino reviews, and the casino’s credibility. As with any other emerging industry, there is a fair bit of fraud around as well.