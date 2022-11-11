Antonino Cannavacciuolo recently obtained the third Michelin star for his restaurant Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio, in the province of Novara. With this extraordinary result he brought to twelve the members of the team of Italian chefs who boast a starred restaurant with prestigious recognition. The first was Gualtiero Marchesi in 1986, excluding Heinz Winkler – born in Bressanone, first steps in the kitchen in Bolzano – who however spent his entire career between Switzerland and Germany. The offer of starred restaurants is not for all budgets, but there is a lot of confusion about the actual accessibility of these places. How much does it cost to go and eat in one of these places? And what is offered?

From Vittorio to Brusaporto the “carte blanche” menu costs 350 euros, or at a cost of 260 euros there is the formula “In the tradition of Vittorio”.

Bartolini at Mudec in Milan charges 350 euros for 4 tasting menus, 2 Best of and 2 Mudec Experience, 9 courses. Pairing with wine costs 250 euros. There is also the “à la carte” solution, with 3 dishes of your choice at a price of 240 euros, or 4 dishes at a cost of 300 euros, excluding wine.

At the Dal Pescatore restaurant in Canneto sull’Oglio the choice is between the countryside menu (5 courses 150 euros), the autumn menu (7 courses 210 euros) and the fisherman’s menu (10 courses 290 euros).

Chef Crippa in Milan is the most expensive of all: the 8-course “Viaggio Cruppa” formula costs 290 euros, with different wine pairings: wine’s seasons at 190 euros, great Piedmont at 220 euros, rarity at 380 euros. Another menu available is the “Nebbiolo grand tasting”: in addition to the chef’s dishes, it includes 5 glasses of wine for 580 euros, or “Barolo” with a combination of six glasses for each course for 500 euros.

Massimo Bottura’s famous Osteria Francescana stands out for its unique menu that varies from season to season: at the moment the menu called “Come to Italy with me” consists of 12 courses and costs 320 euros. To these must be added 210 euros for the wine pairing.

The formula of the St. Hubertus Rosa Alpina is simpler, where the chef Niederkofler offers the “cook the mountain” tasting for 320 euros, drinks not included. A selection of cheeses costs 45 euros.

At Uliassi in Senigallia there are 5 tasting menus: classic from 240 euros, easy classic 210 euros, lab 240 euros, hunting 240 euros. Here too there is the option with at least 3 dishes from the menu.

In Rubano, in Massimiliano Alajmo’s Le Calandre restaurant, three tasting menus all for 295 euros and all 8-course courses: “Classico”, “Max” and “Raf”. Or you can choose 3 à la carte dishes for 160 euros, 4 dishes for 200 euros or 5 dishes for 230 euros.

At the Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence two menus: “Madre Terra” with 10 courses for 290 euros excluding wines, or “Evoluzione”, always with 10 courses for 290 euros excluding wines. Unique tasting menu also in the Reale restaurant in Castel di Sangro.

Chef Romito provides a 14-course course for 170 euros plus 100 euros for wine pairing.

Heinz Beck has created for his “La Pergola” in Rome: a 10-course menu for 320 euros, or 7 courses for 270 euros.

Last in chronological order, Villa Crespi by chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo. You can choose between the menu “Track” at a cost of 190 euros per person, “Itinerary from South to Northern Italy” at a cost of 210 euros per person, or “Put your soul into it” at a cost of 240 euros per person.