Many of those who exercise during Ramadan fear harming their bodies, which necessitates choosing the right time to exercise.

Dr. Murad Al-Gharairi explained, in statements to Sky News Arabia, that practicing sports activities during the month of Ramadan has great benefits for the body of the fasting person, provided that he knows the appropriate time for each sporting activity so that the person maintains his health and is not exposed to any risks.

He divided the types of sports in Ramadan into two types: the first It can be practiced when a person is fasting, andthe second After breakfast, due to the required conditions.

Sports that can be practiced while fasting

These are sports activities that do not strain the body of the fasting person and do not cause thirst, such as:

Walking It helps to reduce the incidence of diabetes, and is especially effective when following a balanced diet, and the body maintains its normal weight.

Pilates It maintains the strength of the body during the month of Ramadan, and does not raise the heart rate or temperature significantly, and the fasting person does not feel dehydrated.

YogaIt is a light physical and mental exercise that does not require a lot of exhaustion and does not stress the heart and blood vessels in the body.

Sports activities that are practiced after breakfast

It requires great physical effort and must be practiced three to four hours after breaking the fast, in order to give the body the opportunity to complete the digestion of food quantities, avoid digestive disorders, and obtain the necessary energy, including:

soccer It is one of the widely spread sports that requires great effort, and it is recommended to practice it for a period ranging from (3-4) hours after Iftar, so that the body can obtain hydration, food and energy.

strength exercises It is one of the exercises that are practiced inside the sports halls, and contributes to maintaining muscle mass and strength, as it is recommended to train with light weights and during less times.

BicyclingIt is one of the sports that is very popular, but it is necessary to carry a necessary amount of water and sugars so that we do not have health problems in the event of a drop in blood sugar.

Influencing factors in choosing the timing of exercise

There are many important factors that affect choosing the right time for sporting activities during Ramadan, including:

age stageThe physical ability of people to engage in sports activities varies according to different age groups.

Health statusHealth conditions vary from person to person, and in cases of certain health problems, it may be difficult to exercise before Iftar.