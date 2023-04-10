The Supreme Court has confirmed in its entirety the ruling of the National Court that in November 2020 sentenced 19 of the 23 defendants in the Gürtel plot to up to 15 years in prison for the illegal awarding of the electricity supply contract to the Correa Group. screens, sound and public address system on the occasion of the V Meeting of the Family, held in July 2006 in Valencia and which was attended by Pope Benedict XVI.

The high court, which rejects the appeals of seven of the convicted, as the Génova street court did, declares proven a corporate structure created by the head of Gürtel, Francisco Correa, to obtain illegal awarding of contracts from different administrations and public entities to work on that event.

In the fall of 2020, the magistrates of the Criminal Chamber imposed 13 years and seven months in prison on the confessed ringleader Francisco Correa; 15 years and five months at his right hand, Pablo Crespo; six years and nine months to his collaborator Álvaro Pérez, ‘el Bigotes’, and to the former director of Radio Televisión Valenciana Pedro García; and 11 years and seven months to the vice president of Teconsa, José Luis Martínez.

The rest of the defendants were punished with sentences ranging from eight months to a year and a half in prison. On the contrary, the Chamber acquitted two defendants for whom the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor withdrew the accusation: Noemí Márquez and Alexandra Andrea Benesovsky, while two others died, Juan Cotino and Luis Sabater, for which their criminal responsibility was extinguished.

“Illegal awards”



Now, the Supreme Court confirms that Correa, in the months prior to the Pope’s visit, “initiated a series of actions aimed at obtaining the illegal award of the provision of services and supplies necessary for the development of said event.”

As certified by the high court, “several of the defendants decided that the commission and the cost of entering into this contract for the supply of video screens, public address systems and sound would not be carried out directly by the V EMF Foundation, but by the public entity RTVV in favor of a shell company -Teconsa-, which in turn subcontracted -when this was prohibited- with the company Impacto Producciones”, all of which are commercial companies controlled by Correa.

The sentence known this Monday insists that it was a “direct award, the file being made in an outdated manner”, but also delves into the fact that the file was “riddled with irregularities”, such as: choice of the negotiated procedure, when the appropriate due to the amount and because the urgency was not justified, it was the contest; specifications without price and with indefiniteness regarding the service that was tendered; lack of proof of invitations and presentation of offers; lack of technical capacity of the winning bidder to carry out such work -it was a construction company-, which it had to subcontract, being prohibited; intervention of the contractors in the drafting of the specifications and the contract; and lack of budget allocation for said expense.