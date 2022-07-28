The beautiful and talented Anne of Armsof Cuban-Spanish origin, is the actress of the moment, being the protagonist of a film project that was announced with great fanfare. Is about “Blonde”a biographical drama film, written and directed by Andrew Dominikan adaptation of the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, based on the life of Marilyn Monroeone of the most iconic actresses in Hollywood.

“Blonde” (in Latin America, “Rubia”), starring Ana de Armas, will premiere on September 28, 2022, on the Netflix platform, the so-called “Streaming Giant”. According to the synopsis, everyone thought they knew Marilyn Monroe, “but she was a great unknown”.

In this film, director Andrew Dominik explores the complicated life of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. In addition to Ana de Armas (former sentimental partner of actor Ben Affleck, now husband of singer Jennifer López), “Blonde” has Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson in its cast.

Waiting for the big premiere of “Blonde”, we share with you the best films that Ana de Armas has made.

In 2019, along with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon and others, Ana de Armas starred in the mystery comedy “Daggers in the Back”. When a renowned mystery novelist is found dead in his mansion, the inquisitive and courteous detective, Benoit Blanc, is called in to investigate. Subsequently, everyone in the family becomes suspicious.

Ana de Armas was part of the star cast of “Blade Runner 2049”an American science fiction and neo-noir film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, which was released in theaters in 2017.

The actress, originally from Santa Cruz Del Norte, Cuba, returned to work with renowned British actor Daniel Craig (who plays the legendary spy James Bond), in the film “No time to die” (“No time to die”), the twenty-fifth film in the James Bond saga, produced by Eon Productions.

Other of the best films that Ana de Armas has made, have been “Friends in Arms” Y “Stone hands”.

In “The Wasp Network”worked alongside the Mexican Gael García Bernal and the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, one of the muses of the award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

This feature film is about a group of Cuban spies who are in American territory, they form the Wasp Network, an elite organization whose mission is to infiltrate the groups opposed to Fidel Castro that have been settling in Florida, United States, and have been those responsible for the military attacks in Cuba.

Ana de Armas has a promising future in the mecca of cinema. By starring in “Blonde”, he has taken a very important step on the way to consolidate his acting career..