The publishing branch of Square Enix published worldwide the application Sleeve Up!, which lets you read manga from various series on mobile. There was a lot of joy among the fans… until they saw the censorship of the manga by My Dress Up Darling.

From the looks of it, this and other works are heavily censored with the black patches that are sadly common in countries like China or Indonesia. This affects several stories.

In the case of the manga My Dress Up Darling censorship is concentrated on the poor Marin Kitagawa. Every one that appears in a bathing suit or a cleavage of her cosplay it has a black box.

In some cases the modifications are too severe. To the degree of censoring exposed knees or crotches of fully clothed characters. Even the bust of women with blouses or other clothing.

A statement from Sleeve Up! points out that the application of censorship is to adjust to the guidelines of each country, which vary in the Google Play Store Y app store of Manzana. But many fans do not believe this answer.

The application of plus sleeve of Shueisha It still handles similar content and does not have such severe censorship. It seems clear that this application started off on the wrong foot and it will be difficult for it to move forward.

What does Square Enix say about the censorship of the My Dress-Up Darling manga?

After the negative reactions for the censorship of the manga of My Dress Up Darling There was a reaction from Square Enix about Sleeve Up! In addition to justifying the modifications, he indicates that he is awaiting comments.

Also that it is in the exploration stage and that it intends to strive to improve while paying attention to complaints. But what she said next didn’t like that much.

What happens is that he pointed ‘in the meantime, some content is available uncensored through other official means, so please keep supporting the artists’. That invalidates the use of Sleeve Up!

Also, this option is not available in all countries. My Dress Up Darling It does not have a localized version in Spanish or printed for Latin America. Compared to plus sleeve the application of Square Enix It is insufficient.

