Everyone gets injured sometimes. A broken bone, a burn from a careless splash of boiling water, or a torn ligament caused by a bad tackle on the soccer pitch. These things happen, but sometimes it’s someone else’s fault.

Personal Injury Cases in the US

Motor vehicle accidents are the most common type of personal injury case, closely followed by medical malpractice and product liability claims. With 39.55 million personal injury cases each year in the US, unintentional injuries leading to death affect more people than cancer, homicide, and heart disease combined.

Here are five of the most common personal injuries, as seen by a personal injury attorney.

Sprains and Strains

Sprains occur when ligaments, which connect bones together, are stretched or torn. Strains happen when muscles or tendons are overstretched or tear. Sprains and strains are extremely common injuries that happen from twisting, pulling, or overexerting a joint. They often occur in the ankles, with 2 million ankle sprains a year, followed by the knees, shoulders, neck, or back. Symptoms include pain, swelling, bruising, and reduced mobility of the affected area. Treatment usually involves rest, ice, compression, and elevation (RICE). Physical therapy also helps strengthen the injured area.

Lower Back Pain

Pain in the lower back or lumbar region is very common, especially among adults, and around 5% of people will develop chronic back pain during their lifetime. Factors like aging, poor posture, obesity, arthritis, and intense physical labor can contribute to low back pain. Slipped discs, sciatica, and muscle pulls are common causes. Lower back pain symptoms range from stiffness and difficulty bending to sharp, shooting pains in the back, buttocks, and legs. Lower back pain usually resolves with rest and conservative treatment but can become chronic for some people.

Broken Bones

Fractures occur when there is more force applied to a bone than it can withstand. Broken bones are most commonly seen in the wrists, arms, ankles, legs, hips, and spine, with 6.3 million people suffering a fracture each year. They can happen from falls, car accidents, sports injuries, or high-impact collisions. Symptoms include severe pain, swelling, bruising, deformity, and inability to use the affected limb. Treatment depends on the break but may involve casts, surgery, or metal plates to stabilize the bone as it heals.

Whiplash

This common injury occurs when the head is suddenly jerked back and forth in a forceful motion, often during a rear-end car collision. It strains the muscles and ligaments in the neck beyond their normal range of motion. Symptoms involve neck pain and stiffness, reduced mobility, headaches, shoulder pain, and sometimes dizziness. Treatment includes neck braces, pain medication, and range of motion exercises. Though whiplash may heal within a few months, some people experience chronic pain.

Burns

Burns are damage to the skin caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, sunlight, or radiation. First degree burns affect only the outer layer of skin, while second degree burns go deeper into the dermis, causing blistering. Third degree burns penetrate deepest, destroying both the epidermis and dermis. Burns cause red, painful, blistered skin, swelling, and in serious cases, shock. Treatment depends on the severity but may require pain management, fluids, antibiotics, skin grafts, and therapy to regain movement.

While all personal injuries can be traumatic, understanding what’s happening and following doctor’s orders for proper treatment and recovery is key. Taking preventative measures where possible helps minimize risk as well. With proper care, most common injuries can be managed and healed, but it’s worth consulting a personal injury lawyer if someone else is to blame for your injuries.