Izvestia correspondents Evgeny Bykovsky and Alexey Poltoranin, who were injured in Donetsk, were wounded by cluster munitions. The deputy doctor for the medical department of the DKTOMO (Donetsk Clinical Territorial Medical Association) Ivan Plakhotnikov spoke about this on November 1.

“One of the patients has a combined mine-explosive injury to the chest and abdominal cavity. The patient underwent surgery, and we can already say with confidence that the wounding object was cluster munitions, which were extracted from the bodies of media workers. Another media employee had the same injury and underwent emergency surgery,” Plakhotnikov said.

At this point, the doctor said, the patients are in the intensive care unit.

Plakhotnikov clarified that the journalists were provided with all the necessary diagnostic and therapeutic assistance. They are in a state of moderate severity. Doctors provide consultations.

“At the moment, nothing threatens their lives,” Plakhotnikov assured.

The Izvestia film crew was injured during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donetsk on October 31. Three correspondents were taken to hospital. Earlier that day, Izvestia military correspondent Alexey Poltoranin, who was subsequently wounded, conveyed information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Budennovsky district of Donetsk.

Evgeniy Bykovsky received a shrapnel wound to the chest. Alexey Poltoranin was wounded in the chest and stomach, and Alexander Martemyanov had penetrating wounds to the thighs.

On November 1, after the operation, Poltoranin spoke about his health. He assured that he was feeling well, thanked the doctors for their help and expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.