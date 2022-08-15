Technology seeks to respond to the needs of people, and that is why more and more progress is being made in all aspects, proof of this are the autonomous vehicles with which they seek to reduce road accidents, allow users to travel more comfortably and contribute to caring for the environment.

But what are autonomous vehicles? For many these are the cars of the future, because they have computer systems based on artificial intelligence that recreates the human abilities to drive, but reduces the margin of error, which is why road accidents are also reduced.

The main characteristic of these vehicles is, as the name implies, that are driven automatically while passengers can sleep or enjoy the trip without having to worry, it is even suitable for visually impaired people or those with a disability that prevents them from driving.

As we already said, autonomous vehicles have intelligent systems that allow them to drive themselves and although that is their great strength, it is also this characteristic that generates the most doubts and that they are looking for. ensure that the margin of error is minimal through sensors that detect objects and movement in real time.

That is why the Society of Automotive Engineers has clarified that autonomous vehicles have several levels of autonomy, so that with this people can understand how far and how far they cannot let go of the steering wheel if they have an autonomous car, even if it is in a smaller percentage.

To know the characteristics of these autonomous vehicles, they have established six levels that allow us to differentiate the functions of each one:

level 0. Most of the current cars are at this level, since they do not have autonomy and need to be driven by a person, so, as you can see, most of the current cars, public and private, are in this status.

Level 1. Some cars already have features that allow them to assist people driving the vehicles, but only do one thing at a time.

Level 2. These cars can do two or more tasks at the same time, in an automated way, which allows to provide assistance to the person who drives and offload the tasks, but without taking away all the responsibility when driving.

Level 3. Autonomous vehicles at this level can drive themselves, but they still need a driver who can keep an eye out and take control in critical situations that automated systems can’t handle.

Level 4. As in the previous case, the vehicles are completely autonomous, but they still require human intervention to make decisions in the event of certain weather conditions such as floods or some natural phenomenon.

level 5. Autonomous vehicles at this level are totally independent in driving and making decisions in various circumstances, so there are very high quality standards to verify all factors and situations that may exist.

The components of autonomous vehicles vary depending on the level at which they are, but among the technology they include are lasers, computerized vision through cameras, a GPS system that gives global position, radar and other improvements that allow you to accomplish your goal.