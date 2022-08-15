Manama (Etihad) Gulf Air has signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to operate two weekly flights to Ras Al Khaimah on 3 October. The agreement was signed at Gulf Air’s main headquarters in Muharraq, in the presence of Gulf Air Chairman Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi, and Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Airport International Atanasios Tetonis, Raki Phillip, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Authority, and a number of members of the executive management of the two companies. Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani said during the signing ceremony, “Being the leading (boutique) carrier with a prominent international presence in the region, we are pleased to add Ras Al Khaimah to our list of marine destinations, and to raise the number of our destinations in the United Arab Emirates to three destinations that include in addition to Ras Al Khaimah Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Today we signed the start of our services and operations to Ras Al Khaimah, and I am confident that our passengers will be impressed with all the modern facilities and excellent services that Ras Al Khaimah International Airport offers them.”