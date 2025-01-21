After defeating the Girona last Saturday in Montilivi (1-2), the Seville He returned to training on Sunday with a usual recovery session. Those players who had had minutes in Catalan soil were exercising in the gym, while those who did not have minutes jumped onto the grass. It was surprising that Valentine Boat was working at the training ground of the Sevilla sports city after having been absent from the last sessions.

The Argentine full-back has barely had a role with García Pimienta so far this season. He arrived last summer on loan from Brighon English to replace Marcos Acuñabut he has not convinced the Sevilla coach at any time, who He has not been given any minutes since the cup duel played in Olot on December 5.

Since before the winter transfer market opened, there was speculation about the possibility of the footballer leaving Sevilla earlier than expected. Brighton, however, To break the transfer, he understood that a new destination would have to be found first. and Porto appeared as the main option.

The Portuguese team was willing to sign the player for the remainder of the season on loan and, therefore, Barco stopped being part of García Pimienta’s calls since the month of January began.









A change that stops everything

However, the Portuguese team, faced with the poor dynamics it was experiencing (it is third in its league, four points behind the leader after three consecutive defeats), has decided to dispense with his coach, Vitor Bruno. The change of coach at Porto has had its effect on the resolution of the negotiations for Valentín Barco since, as this media has learned, The Portuguese team has suspended the entry and exit operations that it had planned waiting to find a new coach and for him to approve each move.

For the moment, as reported ZeroZero, José Ferreirinha Tavares, man of the house, will assume management of the team on an interim basis. André Vilas-Boaspresident of Porto, is studying with the rest of the leaders who to bet on to relieve Vitor Bruno while Sevilla remains waiting to reinstate Valentín Barco in the team and hoping that if Porto does not see fit to incorporate the player there will be another club interested in it.

The Argentine had his bags packed to leave the city and now understands that he will have to be more patient to get to another place where he can have the minutes he does not have in Nervión. If the situation is not resolved during the week, the footballer could return to the squad for the match against Espanyol next Saturday. He has not been summoned since the last match prior to the Christmas break and García Pimienta already revealed ahead of the return to the competition that the footballer had asked not to be summoned while his exit was being finalized. The sanction that now weighs on Pedrosa could have opened the doors of ownership, but everything indicates that it will be Kike Salas who occupies the left back position since the youth player was chosen ahead of Barco for this when both were previously on equal terms.