The actor Chance Perdomo And died suddenly, at the age of 27, due to a car accident which took place on Friday 29 March, with the announcement of his tragic passing which was only made in the last few hours by his agent, Larissa Saenz, with an official statement.
Perdomo is known for several roles, in particular that of Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and that of Andre Anderson, one of the protagonists and son of the hero Polaris, in Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys produced by Amazon Prime Video.
The production of the latter obviously suffers from this sudden loss, considering Perdomo's central role in the story: production was therefore interrupted and Gen V: Season 2 has been postponed indefinitelywaiting to understand how the work will proceed.
A young star has gone out
The actor passed away due to a motorcycle accident in the Upstate New York area, an event that apparently did not involve other people but there is still no precise information on the dynamics of the accident.
“His insatiable appetite for life was known to all who knew him. His warmth will live on in all those he loved,” wrote Officer Saenz, who also asked for respect “for the privacy of the family who is mourning the loss of their beloved son and brother.”
The colleague Patrick Schwarzeneggerwho played his friend Golden Boy in Gen V, remembered Perdomo with a post on with you in GenV, rest in peace Chance.”
