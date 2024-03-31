The actor Chance Perdomo And died suddenly, at the age of 27, due to a car accident which took place on Friday 29 March, with the announcement of his tragic passing which was only made in the last few hours by his agent, Larissa Saenz, with an official statement.

Perdomo is known for several roles, in particular that of Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and that of Andre Anderson, one of the protagonists and son of the hero Polaris, in Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys produced by Amazon Prime Video.

The production of the latter obviously suffers from this sudden loss, considering Perdomo's central role in the story: production was therefore interrupted and Gen V: Season 2 has been postponed indefinitelywaiting to understand how the work will proceed.