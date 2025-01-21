Argentina’s economic recovery has begun. After several quarters with production declines, the country governed by Javier Milei achieved a quarter-on-quarter advance of 3.9% in the third quarter of 2024, ending the recession. Now, international organizations have begun to ‘launch’ their bets on the future growth of this economy. The last to do so has been the World Bank, which in its forecasts for Latin America places Argentina as the fastest growing economy in 2025 and 2026 only behind an unbeatable rival: small Guyana, which thanks to oil will continue to show growth of double-digit GDP.

In this way, Argentina is preparing to become one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America, with a projected annual GDP variation rate of 5% in 2025 and 4.7% in 2026according to the World Bank. This notable recovery comes after two years of economic contraction and stands out for its momentum in key sectors such as agriculture, energy and mining. The World Bank indicated that these activities will be the main drivers of growth, supported by “macroeconomic stability and new legislation favorable to the business environment.” The truth is that Argentina’s economy has already begun to accelerate intensely. The latest data from leading indicators reveal that activity is taking off more strongly than expected thanks to the recovery in real wages.

Compared to other economies in the region, Argentina is positioned as an exceptional case. While countries like Brazil and Mexico face more moderate growth projections due to weakness in consumption and investment, Argentina stands out as an example of economic transformation. According to the report, “the Argentine recovery will be a key factor in increasing average growth in Latin America, which is estimated at 2.5% for 2025 and 2026.” Neither does the US, whose growth forecast is 2.7% for 2025according to the International Monetary Fund, will manage to confront Argentina.

Despite the good performance expected from Argentina’s economy over the next two years, there is a country that is going to grow much more. However, this economy is tiny if compared to Argentina’s and has a ‘trick’ to grow so much: oil. Little Guyana, a country of about 800,000 inhabitants located between Venezuela and Brazil, has grown by more than 40% in 2024. In 2025 and 2026 it will grow by 12 and 15% respectively. This nation is producing more than 640,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the highest amount of production per capita in the world, which is skyrocketing its GDP in a very short time. Except for this exception, Argentina will lead the growth of America.

From the crisis the GDP boom

One of the most surprising aspects of the report is how the Argentine economy has reversed its crisis trajectory. In the first half of 2024, the economy suffered a significant contraction, but experienced a notable turnaround in the second half of the year. According to the World Bank, this recovery is explained by “significant improvements in sectors related to raw materials”, such as mining and energy, which have shown robust performance.

Inflation remains a major challenge for Argentina (although the risk of hyperinflation appears to have disappeared), but progress in reducing it is evident. After peaking at nearly 300% in 2023, inflation has declined significantly, although it remained above 100% at the end of 2022.4. This achievement, although partial, reinforces the credibility of the country’s current policy framework. As the World Bank notes, “the Argentine government has maintained a tight fiscal policy to support sustained progress in reducing inflation.”

The external panorama also presents challenges. The region, including Argentina faces risks related to uncertainty global commercial and financial. However, the World Bank emphasizes that “the resilience of regional debt demand, despite high levels of debt, is a positive indicator.” Additionally, Argentina’s exports, boosted by energy and mining, have helped offset the effects of weak external demand. Not only that, Argentina is managing to reduce its public debt by leaps and bounds thanks to a historic public surplus achieved in 2024. The debt has been reduced by 52%, according to the Ministry of Economy itself.

Looking to the future, the World Bank report highlights that the economic policies implemented in Argentina have laid the foundations for sustained growth. However, he warns about the need to maintain focus on macroeconomic stability and investment promotion. “Argentina has a unique opportunity to consolidate its recovery and lead regional growth in the coming years, as long as it maintains a firm commitment to fiscal discipline and economic openness,” the report concludes.