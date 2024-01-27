Being able to enter the territory of the United States legally usually includes the visa and passport process. However, there are some people who choose a different path, specifically asylum request, Although it is necessary to meet certain requirements to be able to carry out this process, There are some facts that are unknown in this regard, including what a lawyer can do in this process.

People who have an appointment for the interview through which they will request asylum in the United States, or under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Assistance to Central America Act (NACARA, for its acronym in English) They have the option of requesting the remote participation of their attorney or accredited representative. This may be part of the meeting through a phone call, according to the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

However, for this option to apply, it is not enough to simply notify the lawyer of the day and time the interview will take place; it will be necessary for the legal representative to fill out form G-1593. or certification from the attorney or accredited representative for remote participation in an asylum interview affirmative or NACARA 2023.

Although your participation will be remote, It is necessary that the aforementioned form be delivered to the asylum offices where the interview for your client is scheduled.

The authorities urge people to know well and obtain advice if they intend to make this permit valid. The lawyers themselves will be able to provide more information about how necessary their figure is or is not during the interview.

The attorney will determine how necessary your participation in the interview is.

Who can apply for asylum in the United States

Before carrying out the entire procedure and requesting an asylum appointment in the United States, it is important to know that the North American country It only provides this immigration status to people who have suffered or are afraid of suffering persecution. due to your race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

The asylum application can only be filed if the person is already physically in the United States and is not a citizen of the country. You will have one year after arriving in the territory to complete and submit the I-589 form.

Those people who receive asylum authorization will later be able to carry out the process to support their family members in reuniting in the United States.